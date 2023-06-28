City Hall File
Bozeman commissioners passed an ordinance this week that will crack down on short-term rentals.

The ordinance to strengthen enforcement — which still would be up for a final vote in a few weeks — is the first formal action the city has taken on short-term rentals.

The issue has been a rallying point for housing activists who argue the units are artificially inflating the city’s housing market and limiting the availability of affordable rentals.


