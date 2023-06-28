Bozeman commissioners passed an ordinance this week that will crack down on short-term rentals.
The ordinance to strengthen enforcement — which still would be up for a final vote in a few weeks — is the first formal action the city has taken on short-term rentals.
The issue has been a rallying point for housing activists who argue the units are artificially inflating the city’s housing market and limiting the availability of affordable rentals.
The ordinance would put the onus on hosting platforms like Airbnb and VRBO to require short-term rental owners to include permit numbers in their listings and remove listings without a permit.
Other changes include requiring hosting platforms to share data with the city on the listings, mandating fire safety inspections every three years and charging fines for violations.
The ordinance saw widespread support during public comment from Bozeman Tenants United, the activist group pushing the city to ban types of short-term rentals. Organizer Olive Nakano Sohn said they view the ordinance as a good start but that more urgency is needed to address housing affordability.
“We believe that this ordinance will create a more efficient and effective way of enforcing regulations,” Nakano Sohn said. “We are also here to remind you, again commissioners, that we are in a deep and dark housing crisis and that it needs to be treated as such.”
After commissioners voted for the ordinance, tenants union members gathered outside City Hall to celebrate. Organizer Amelia Thompson lauded the ordinance, but said they wouldn’t stop until the city bans all non-owner occupied short-term rentals.
“It is just the first step,” Thompson said. “Now the city must be bold and ban second-home short-term rentals.”
Though the ordinance the city put in place in 2017 requires short-term rental owners to have a license, many operate without one, and city planner Nakeisha Lyon said a review of hosting platforms found a “significant number” of unlicensed units.
Lyon said the city believes about 47% of short-term rental units in the city are properly licensed and operating legally, though she acknowledged that could be a high estimate.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the city has had a void of data when it comes to the rentals.
“When people say, ‘how many short-term rentals do we have in the city?’ the answer is we really don’t know,” Mihelich said.
According to an agenda document, other cities that have cracked down on unlicensed Airbnbs using a similar route have seen a decrease in the number of listings.
City commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the ordinance, though Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he would have liked the ordinance to include requirements that hosting platforms give the city data on length of stays and the amount of money collected.
City Attorney Greg Sullivan said he is concerned that data could open the city to lawsuits.
Coburn said he thinks the data would give the city valuable information on how and where short-term rentals are operating.
“I do think that there is a lot of utility in collecting the length of stay for each short term rental and how much was paid for that,” Coburn said. “I understand there’s a risk with that but I think the bigger risk is us moving into policy discussions without the data we need to make informed policy recommendations.”
Coburn and other commissioners also said that they viewed the ordinance as a starting point. The commission is scheduled to discuss further regulations of short-term rentals during a work session at its Aug. 8 meeting.
“I would argue that we have community instability when we have housing insecurity. The community starts to suffer, and we’re seeing that,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.