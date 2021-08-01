Stockyard Cafe
Buy Now

The owner of the former Bozeman stockyards and the Stockyard Café is making plans to redevelop parts of the property.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Plans to rezone the Bozeman Stockyard properties near Story Mill are scheduled come before city commissioners on Tuesday.

The rezoning proposal is an early hurdle for redeveloping the property, which served as stockyards for decades and is an iconic site in Bozeman. The Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the rezoning, which would allow for mixed-use development with a residential component in one portion of the 15-acre property and community business district use in the other portion.

The owners of the property, Christine and Kevin Huyser, have been considering redevelopment options in recent years.

During the Zoning Commission meeting, Rob Pertzborn, an architect with Intrinsik Architecture working on the project, said the owners would like to keep some of the site intact.

The Stockyard Café closed in 2017, and the Bozeman Stockyards stopped operating at the location in 2005 after nearly seven decades.

The cafe is in the future right-of-way for a road, so will not be able to remain in its current location.

Huyser, who bought the land in the early 2000s, told the Chronicle earlier in July that she is hoping to preserve the character of the property while also building something that will be valuable for the community.

“Obviously, the owners here have held onto this property as long as they have because they really appreciate the history and the funkiness of it, and we are hoping to use as much of that as we can,” Pertzborn said during the zoning meeting.

The Bozeman Stockyard property is bisected by East Griffin Drive and is neighbors to the north with the under-construction Bridger View development.

The area was originally rezoned more than a decade ago in preparation for a massive proposed development that also included what is now Story Mill Park.

That project fell through amid the Great Recession in 2008, and a portion of the land was eventually acquired to build Story Mill Park and the Bridger View development, which started construction this spring.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.