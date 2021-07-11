City commissioners plan to vote Tuesday on proposed ballot measures for the November municipal elections, including one to establish an affordable housing tax levy.
The proposed ballot measure would ask voters whether they support an annual levy of up to seven mills to go toward acquiring, building, preserving or supporting community housing projects. Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham suggested the measure in 2020 and commissioners showed support for it during a meeting in March.
If approved, the city would raise nearly $906,000 in fiscal year 2023 with a seven-mill levy, according to the proposed resolution.
The resolution states that the levy would add roughly $19 yearly to the tax bill of a home with a taxable assessed value of $200,000.
The money raised from the levy could be used for a handful of different purposes related to housing, including administration costs for the city’s housing program, home buyer education, grants for entities to build, buy or preserve community housing or a revolving loan program for any of those uses.
Other funds could be used for programs like down-payment or rental assistance, funding for transitional and emergency housing and impact fee and other service fee payments for community housing projects.
Commissioners are also scheduled to vote on a resolution for other ballot questions asking voters to support a bond to pay for relocating Fire Station 2 and for facility work at the Bozeman Swim Center, Bogert Pool and the Lindley Center.
The proposed fire station bond would not exceed $6,730,000, and the proposed facility work bond would not exceed $2,280,000.
