The city’s plans to build a $102 million recreation, aquatics and library center on the west side of Bozeman are scheduled for discussion at the commission meeting on Tuesday.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a resolution to put a bond to build the facility and a separate levy to fund its operations on the ballot for this November’s local elections.
The $102 million construction cost is being offset by $3 million through a donation from the Bozeman Library Foundation, so the commission will vote on a resolution to put a $99 million bond on the ballot.
The operating levy is proposed to be up to 33.79 mills per year, according to the agenda documents, to fund the yearly operation costs that are estimated to be about $6.4 million.
The cost to the owner of a home with a tax assessed value of $467,000 — the city’s median home value during the last fiscal year — would be $252 per year for the facility bond and $213 per year for the operating levy for a total of $465 per year.
The community center project is proposed for land west of Meadowlark Elementary and south of Gallatin High School.
Jon Henderson, the city’s strategic services director, said on Monday that they took public input and direction from the commission to finalize the final concept design that they based the cost estimates on.
“Everything we’re going to be presenting to the commission tomorrow night is a product of that community engagement,” Henderson said.
Commissioners in March directed city staff to build their proposal around a 101,676 square-foot option, which was the second most expensive of the five options presented. The proposed project would include an indoor pool and waterpark area, an outdoor splash pad, gym space, a multi-use recreation facility, “entry-level” fitness equipment, indoor climbing wall and outdoor pickleball courts.
The library branch — which would be Bozeman’s first branch library — is proposed to include a “maker space,” story time room and a garage to store the bookmobile.
Henderson said that if commissioners vote to approve the proposed ballot language, they will take it to the Gallatin County Elections Office for processing.
Then, Henderson said they will start to work on a public education campaign about the project. The election is Nov. 7.
