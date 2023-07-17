Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall is photographed on Sept. 15.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The city’s plans to build a $102 million recreation, aquatics and library center on the west side of Bozeman are scheduled for discussion at the commission meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a resolution to put a bond to build the facility and a separate levy to fund its operations on the ballot for this November’s local elections.

The $102 million construction cost is being offset by $3 million through a donation from the Bozeman Library Foundation, so the commission will vote on a resolution to put a $99 million bond on the ballot.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

