The Bozeman City Commission on Tuesday will vote on reconsidering a rezoning request it voted down in 2022.
The agenda item is to decide whether commissioners want to reconsider their vote on a requested zoning change for the proposed Cloverleaf project in northeast Bozeman.
Developers Outlaw Partners last year requested about 3.2 acres between East Cottonwood Street, Ida Avenue, East Peach Street and Plum Avenue be rezoned from Northeast Historic Mixed Use, or NEHMU, zoning to Community Business District Mixed, B-2M, zoning.
The site is home to Bronken’s Distributing.
City commissioners voted 3-2 against the rezoning request in November. If commissioners vote on Tuesday to reconsider their votes on the item, a hearing on the rezoning would be scheduled for late March, according to the commission agenda.
The Cloverleaf project is slated to receive tax increment financing money if it moves forward.
Last week, commissioners voted 4-0 to approve allocating up to $2.2 million in tax increment financing to the Cloverleaf project. The developers in return for the funding would guarantee 14 of the proposed residential units would be priced affordably for 30 years, according to commission documents.
The agreement would only be valid if the development moves forward, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during the meeting. Mihelich also clarified that the site plan review and project approval is a separate process.
Eric Ladd, CEO of Outlaw Partners, told the Chronicle last week that the project is still in the design phase and declined to answer questions on whether they own the property yet. Ladd did not return calls from the Chronicle on Monday.
Outlaw Partners is also behind the Wildlands project in the building containing Wild Crumb a few blocks away.
The unusual agenda item related to the rezoning request is on the “consent” part of Tuesday’s agenda, which is usually reserved for items the commission will not discuss individually but will vote on as a group.
The consent agenda typically includes items allowing the city manager to sign contracts, open bidding for projects or second votes on items the commission has already discussed and voted on.
Amy Kelley Hoitsma, who lives near the Bronken’s site, said on Monday that she was surprised to see the agenda item and questions how it ended up on the commission’s agenda.
“I just think it’s a backdoor move,” Hoitsma said.
City spokesperson Takami Clark said in response to questions that city staff placed the item on the agenda.
“Through the consideration of the development agreement provided by the developer, we have been provided more information on their plans. Their plans include significant infrastructure improvements such as new sidewalks and sewer systems, and most importantly, 14 new affordable housing units,” Clark said in an email. “This has led to the potential reconsideration of rezoning.”
Commissioners are able to request items be removed from the consent agenda so they can be discussed and voted on separately.
Chandler Dayton, who lives in the area and is involved in the neighborhood association, said on Monday that she hopes the item is removed from the consent agenda so it can be discussed.
Dayton said she is concerned that B-2M zoning for that property would allow for too intense development and open the door for more of the same throughout the neighborhood.
“B-2M is way too risky for us,” Dayton said.
Hoitsma said Monday that she and other neighbors aren’t opposed to a development that would bring more housing, and explicitly affordable units, to the area, but that the possible density that comes with B-2M makes it a “mixed bag” for the neighborhood.
“B-2M is not appropriate, and if someone else ends up with that property it could be a terrible thing for the neighborhood,” Hoitsma said.
