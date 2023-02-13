Bronken's Distributing, TIF Housing
Buy Now

A truck backs up to a loading dock at Bronken’s Distributing on Feb. 8.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman City Commission on Tuesday will vote on reconsidering a rezoning request it voted down in 2022.

The agenda item is to decide whether commissioners want to reconsider their vote on a requested zoning change for the proposed Cloverleaf project in northeast Bozeman.

Developers Outlaw Partners last year requested about 3.2 acres between East Cottonwood Street, Ida Avenue, East Peach Street and Plum Avenue be rezoned from Northeast Historic Mixed Use, or NEHMU, zoning to Community Business District Mixed, B-2M, zoning.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.