Bozeman City Commissioners this week signaled their willingness to fund over $340 million in capital projects over the next five years, including a new westside recreation center and a slew of transportation projects.

Commissioners voted to approve the capital improvement plan, which lays out when the city plans to fund capital projects over the next five years. In order for the projects to actually happen, though, they have to be included in the city’s budget, which is reviewed in June of each year.

This year’s CIP includes plans for a $75 million project on the west side of Bozeman that is planned to include a recreation center and library branch and funding for building a fourth fire station and constructing a new fire station #2.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

