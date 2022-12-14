Bozeman City Commissioners this week signaled their willingness to fund over $340 million in capital projects over the next five years, including a new westside recreation center and a slew of transportation projects.
Commissioners voted to approve the capital improvement plan, which lays out when the city plans to fund capital projects over the next five years. In order for the projects to actually happen, though, they have to be included in the city’s budget, which is reviewed in June of each year.
This year’s CIP includes plans for a $75 million project on the west side of Bozeman that is planned to include a recreation center and library branch and funding for building a fourth fire station and constructing a new fire station #2.
The city is potentially planning to fund the recreation center project with a bond measure, according to the CIP plan.
The plan also includes $25 million for a project on Kagy Boulevard between 19th and Willson avenues scheduled for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, though the city only expects to be on the hook for about $6.5 million of that, with the rest to be paid through grants.
The project, which would include widening the road to four lanes through that stretch, has been the subject of pushback from residents when it has come up in recent years.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during Tuesday’s meeting that the city is planning to hold a work session about the project in the coming months.
City Commissioner Christopher Coburn floated the idea of switching the funding for the Kagy project to improvements to College Street, which Transportation Director Nick Ross said would be complicated due to the way the federal funding program works.
Coburn said he hopes the issue is addressed at the upcoming Kagy work session, but said it is frustrating for the College Street project to be held up.
“It’s incredibly frustrating and I think a real disservice to the city as a whole,” Coburn said.
Commissioners approved three amendments to the CIP, including one to allocate $100,000 in fiscal year 2024 to study where gaps in the bike and pedestrian network exist.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham also proposed an amendment to move up scheduled repairs to the Lindley Center, Bogert Pool and the Swim Center, which were approved by voters in the 2021 elections. The city’s proposed plan put all three projects on the “unscheduled” list of projects, meaning they would not be planned for in the coming five years.
“Since the voters have approved this … we should try to plug them in,” Cunningham said.
Commissioners voted for a third amendment, to include skatepark equipment in a pool of funding for playground equipment.
“Skateparks are, though, one of the most accessible forms of recreation for a lot of youth,” Coburn said.
