Developers of about 24 acres in northeast Bozeman cleared a hurdle this week as city commissioners voted to approve a preliminary plat application.
The Canyon Gate development is proposed to include hundreds of homes and commercial space at the northwest corner of Bridger Canyon Drive and Story Mill Road. The property was annexed into the city last year and zoned it R-3, medium density residential zoning, R-5, residential mixed use high density, REMU, residential emphasis mixed-use and B-2M, community business district mixed zoning.
The preliminary plat application doesn’t include any requests for variances or deviations, and includes roadway access from Boylan Road, Maiden Spirit Street and Story Mill Road. The developer, HomeBase Partners, is in talks with the neighboring homeowners association to get access from the development onto Northview Street which connects to Bridger Drive.
“This subdivision can move forward without it but it would be better if they were able to come to a compromise,” City Planner Susana Montana said during the meeting.
The annexation agreement approved in 2022 includes conditions that limit the scale of the development in a few ways and requires the developer to build 60 affordable housing units that would be required to be priced at or below households making at or below 120% of the area median income.
Commissioners voted to approve the preliminary plat, but HomeBase Partners will still have to submit for a final plat for construction to start or for any individual site plans to be approved, Montana said Wednesday.
“They have a lot of homework to do before they can break ground on anything,” Montana said.
Ever since the annexation and zoning were proposed in 2021, the development has been the subject of significant public pushback and concern.
Several residents showed up to Tuesday’s meeting and raised concerns with how the development may impact local flooding, the potential for there to be a hotel or short-term rentals in the B-2M zoned areas, and traffic increases.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she thinks the public comment made the development plans better.
“I know that maybe not everybody in the Legends is jumping up and down about this development,” Andrus said, referring to the adjacent neighborhood. “I think that it is an asset to the community. I think that the compromises that have been made, were made for the benefit of the entire community.”
