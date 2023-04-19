Canyon Gate
A stand of cottonwood trees occupy an otherwise largely empty field at the site of the proposed Canyon Gate development between Story Mill Road and Bridger Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Developers of about 24 acres in northeast Bozeman cleared a hurdle this week as city commissioners voted to approve a preliminary plat application.

The Canyon Gate development is proposed to include hundreds of homes and commercial space at the northwest corner of Bridger Canyon Drive and Story Mill Road. The property was annexed into the city last year and zoned it R-3, medium density residential zoning, R-5, residential mixed use high density, REMU, residential emphasis mixed-use and B-2M, community business district mixed zoning.

The preliminary plat application doesn’t include any requests for variances or deviations, and includes roadway access from Boylan Road, Maiden Spirit Street and Story Mill Road. The developer, HomeBase Partners, is in talks with the neighboring homeowners association to get access from the development onto Northview Street which connects to Bridger Drive.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

