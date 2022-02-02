If one thing is clear from a city commission meeting this week, it’s that fixing downtown Bozeman’s parking woes won’t be a simple endeavor.
In the latest iteration of Bozeman’s long struggle with managing its parking supply, city commissioners discussed Tuesday whether to pursue implementing paid parking in the downtown area. City staff recommended to commissioners that they implement paid parking rates downtown during peak season — May 1 to Sept. 30 — to pay for the existing parking system and provide additional transportation money, including the potential for an additional parking garage.
Some commissioners said they support paid parking outright, and others said they would consider supporting paid parking, but only within a slew of other solutions.
Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy, said she would only like to see the city pursue other options before turning to paid parking.
Pomeroy held a similar position to several people who spoke during public comment.
Ellie Staley, the executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, said paid parking will be a “hard pill to swallow” for many business owners in the area.
She encouraged the city to fully look through all other potential funding sources to help expand the city’s parking supply, like through state or federal grants.
If the city settles on paid parking as a necessary course, Staley asked that downtown business owners be included in the conversation.
“We would also like to see a robust parking engagement process in order for our stakeholders to participate and engage in all aspects of development and implementation of a paid parking program that is right for Bozeman and the unique and special community we are,” Staley said.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he would support paid parking, but not as the only solution to the issue.
Cunningham compared parking to a balloon, and said pressure on one area of the city’s parking infrastructure would just push the balloon to another area.
He listed a number of conditions he’d like to see before paid parking is brought forward, including exploring partnerships to build a parking garage, such as at the federal building, that the location of a future parking garage be nailed down and that the city determine whether to establish neighborhood parking districts for the areas near downtown.
“I, as a commissioner, can’t see myself voting for the final adoption of paid parking, until all of those conditions are met, because, again, I don’t want to squeeze on the balloon, I want a bigger balloon,” Cunningham said.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus and Commissioner Christopher Coburn both said that even as the city explores other parking options, they know paid parking is going to be one of them.
“I’d rather start that process now, get that installed, get that happening, get people comfortable with that idea, and then … we might have more possibilities because we’ll have a pool of money that’s actually going to help us to implement some of those other strategies,” Coburn said.
Mihelich said they plan to keep the process moving forward and look into grant opportunities to fund additional supply, opportunities with the federal building parking lot, a circulator route with the county and Streamline and neighborhood parking restrictions.
The city will also look into a year-round paid system versus a seasonal system, Mihelich said.
Mihelich said they’ll bring information back to the commission, and then pursue drafting an ordinance if commissioners are in support.
Despite differing opinions, the one thing everyone does agree on is that parking is a problem.
Anyone’s personal experience trampling around downtown Bozeman trying to find an open spot is backed up by data.
A study of the occupancy rates of downtown parking areas during a busy weekend day and weekday found that the area’s parking is exceeding an occupancy rate of 85%.
That number is a threshold used in the parking industry to indicate that an area’s parking is full, city Economic Development Specialist Mike Veselik said during the meeting, meaning drivers will probably only find one open spot on any given block or in a lot.
City staff’s recommendation is to implement a “cost recovery plus model,” which would charge $1.75 for on-street parking and $1.00 for lot or garage parking, May through September. Veselik said the revenue could be used to increase parking supply, increase funding to public transit, create an income-based parking permit system, or create a multimodal transit grant program.
Veselik likened the proposed system to hunting or fishing license fees, which go toward wildlife management programs.
“It’s the same idea. You pay for your parking spot, that money goes right back into the system,” Veselik said.
Veselik said the city believes downtown will remain a destination even with paid parking. Studies have shown, Veselik said, that in the short term some people avoid going to a paid parking area, but others who used to avoid downtown due to lack of spaces then have additional parking options.
“We don’t believe that people are going to all of a sudden avoiding downtown,” Veselik said. “So there’s some short-term pain but long term most cities do not see a fall off in individuals continuing to come to their downtown because of an on-street system.”