City commissioners this week shot down a developer’s proposal to build eight single-family homes near downtown Bozeman.
The developers of the Village Downtown requested to build eight single-family homes on 1.2 acres of land within the project, which contains high-end townhomes and lofts and sits on the eastern side of Bozeman, northeast of the intersection of Main Street and North Broadway Avenue.
The plot of land is zoned R-4, residential high density, and the eight homes would not meet the required density rate on the property. In order to meet that requirement, the developers and city planners proposed requiring each of the eight homes be built with an accessory dwelling unit.
Those units, called ADUs, are smaller residences intended to be secondary in use to a primary home and are often used for vacation rentals or long-term renters. ADUs typically do not count toward density requirements under Bozeman’s development codes.
“ADUs aren’t really supposed to function on their own,” associate city planner Nakeisha Lyon said at a recent city meeting. ”But with this case, we did support this proposal because it would allow us to get those additional dwelling units.”
City commissioners voted 3-2 to deny the development plat, with several commissioners who voted against it citing the lack of density as a negative.
The developer’s representative, Drew Kirsch, said during the commission meeting that an elevation change across the 1.2 acres was part of the reason for proposing single-family rather than multi-family development.
“There’s quite a bit of fall across these eight lots as far as actual elevation, so to provide multifamily development may have been more challenging, or at least cost prohibitive,” Kirsch said. “As far as some of the other requirements, such as parking for multi-family development on a lot such as this, I think it would be somewhat of a challenge to meet Bozeman municipal codes site plan requirements.”
That reasoning didn’t cut it for several commissioners. Mayor Cyndy Andrus, Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and Commissioner Christopher Coburn all voted against the proposal.
Coburn said he thinks the location is a “prime spot” for high density development and that he doesn’t think accessory dwelling units should be used to try to meet density requirements, but that the intent of ADUs is to add density to existing developments.
“I don’t think that the intent was to use accessory dwelling units and get us to require densities, but to add that density, where we otherwise wouldn’t be able to have it,” Coburn said. “If we had heard a really thorough analysis of the site constraints, I might have been compelled to vote in support, but we didn’t get that.”