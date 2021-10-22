Commission candidates talk Bozeman priorities, city outreach at forum By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The six candidates for three open Bozeman City Commission seats showed during a forum Thursday night that they have a lot of similarities.Most of them have pets, or at least like animals. The thing most of them cherish most about Bozeman is the people who live here and the city’s strong sense of community. They are concerned about the high cost of housing and what that means for the local economy, and most think the city’s public transportation needs more investment.But the six candidates do have differences of opinions on city issues and different views on what they would bring to the commission. For example, when asked what they would do with $1 million, the answers ranged from housing to childcare to throwing a big party.Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he would spend it on subsidizing childcare for low-income families, while his opponent Emily Talago said she would spend most of it on establishing a revolving loan fund focused on fixing residences whose owners are at risk of being displaced.Whatever is left over could be spent on a big party for the city, Talago said.Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy, who is their other opponent for the two open four-year seats, said she would spend it on improving parks and trails in the city.In the race for the two-year seat, Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said she would spend 80% on housing and 20% on conservation efforts.Joey Morrison said he would give it all to the Human Resources Development Council to go toward keeping the Warming Center open year-round, and Evan Rainey said he would use it to buy land for public use.The candidates were also asked how they would represent people who may not have the power or ability to make their own voices heard.Talago said the city government needs to recognize how inaccessible it is.“We have to reassess entirely and accept that we’re completely unapproachable for all of but a very small percentage of the population,” Talago said. Rainey suggested having childcare available during commission meetings and Madgic said she thinks making sure the city staff, advisory boards and commission are diverse is important.“Our city is better when we hear from everyone,” Madgic said.Others said they would ensure they remain connected to residents in their daily lives.“I think the biggest thing that we can do, that I do as a commissioner, is make sure that I’m actually embedding myself in the community,” Coburn said.Most candidates said they support infill. Rainey said he would want to overhaul the unified development code to make it easier for people to build.“The issue is not, ‘Let’s make it easy to do something.’ It’s, ‘Let’s it make it easier to do everything.’ Let’s allow people to meet the needs of the community,” Rainey said.Pomeroy said encouraging infill to reduce sprawl is important to her, though she noted that those projects can be difficult for residents.“These projects have been met with a significant resistance from some people, even though almost everybody agrees with the idea of urban density as a way to preserve open space, wetlands and reduce congestion,” Pomeroy said.The candidates were also asked how they make decisions. Morrison said he would consider potential impacts.“I think first and foremost, I like to break decisions down by who is likely to benefit and who is likely to be hurt,” Morrison said.The election is Nov. 2. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Evan Rainey I-ho Pomeroy Jennifer Madgic Economics Politics Finance Joey Morrison Emily Talago Christopher Coburn Candidate Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Health Cats and Griz compete to donate more blood amid nationwide shortage 20 min ago City Seeking solutions: Ballot levy attempts to address Bozeman's biggest challenge 35 min ago Coronavirus Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots available in Bozeman 1 hr ago News Dems call for investigation into AG's actions 5 hrs ago News Williams nominated for director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service 7 hrs ago Coronavirus Bozeman Health adapts amid influx of COVID-19 patients Oct 21, 2021 What to read next Health Cats and Griz compete to donate more blood amid nationwide shortage City Seeking solutions: Ballot levy attempts to address Bozeman's biggest challenge Coronavirus Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots available in Bozeman News Dems call for investigation into AG's actions News Williams nominated for director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Coronavirus Bozeman Health adapts amid influx of COVID-19 patients Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Seeking solutions: Ballot levy attempts to address Bozeman's biggest challenge Posted: 35 minutes ago. Montana State men's basketball tabbed third in Big Sky preseason polls Posted: 3:28 p.m. Dems call for investigation into AG's actions Posted: 12:45 p.m. Williams nominated for director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Posted: 10:45 a.m. Slater, Daniel Kent Posted: Oct. 22, 2021