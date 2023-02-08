Let the news come to you

Bozeman city commissioners approved a deal this week to exchange tax dollars in return for affordable housing units in a proposed redevelopment project in the northeast neighborhood.

Developers are proposing to build townhomes and an apartment building on a 3.2-acre site that is now home to Bronken’s Distributing between East Cottonwood Street, Ida Avenue, East Peach Street and Plum Street.

Though the site plans have not been approved and the the city commission in November denied a zoning change requested for the development, commissioners this week greenlit allocating up to $2.2 million in tax increment financing to the project.


