Bozeman city commissioners approved a deal this week to exchange tax dollars in return for affordable housing units in a proposed redevelopment project in the northeast neighborhood.
Developers are proposing to build townhomes and an apartment building on a 3.2-acre site that is now home to Bronken’s Distributing between East Cottonwood Street, Ida Avenue, East Peach Street and Plum Street.
Though the site plans have not been approved and the the city commission in November denied a zoning change requested for the development, commissioners this week greenlit allocating up to $2.2 million in tax increment financing to the project.
The tax increment financing, or TIF, money would only be allocated if the project moves forward, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said. The site plan review is a separate process.
TIF money is generated in urban renewal districts where a portion of tax dollars are diverted from their usual destinations to be reinvested back in the district.
Eric Ladd with Outlaw Partners, which is behind the project, said on Wednesday they are still working through the design of the project.
If the project does move forward, the city is agreeing to give developers up to $2.2 million to help fund infrastructure work like street improvements and upgrading water and sewer on the site.
In return for the funding, the developers guarantee 14 of the proposed units would be priced affordably for 30 years, according to commission documents. Three of those units are associated with tax funding the city allocated to the developers for the Wildlands redevelopment project nearby.
The agreement also includes a height restriction to 50 feet or four stories, with allowances for stairs or elevator equipment to extend above that limit.
David Fine, the city’s economic development program manager, said during the commission meeting that redevelopment of the Bronken’s site is a big lift. Fine said the business is planning to relocate to another part of the city.
Ladd declined to answer questions on Wednesday about the property’s ownership.
“One of the big challenges related to the extraordinary development costs on a site like this is that you are paying for a very expensive urban lot that should come with urban infrastructure, and does not,” Fine said. “So that’s where TIF comes in.”
City commissioners approved the agreement with a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Jennifer Madgic credited the city and the developer for being creative.
“We approve project after project after project with no real hope of getting that attainable housing, so thanks to the developer for working with us,” Madgic said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.