Developers are proposing two commercial buildings on South Third Avenue in the southern reaches of Bozeman.

The development proposal is for 1.31 acres at the corner of South Third and Little Horse Drive, near Goldenstein Lane. Developers are proposing two shell buildings for the property, with ground-level retail, grocery or restaurant space and office space on the second floor.

According to application documents, the two buildings would total 8,500 square feet of commercial space.

Nora Shelly

