Developers are proposing two commercial buildings on South Third Avenue in the southern reaches of Bozeman.
The development proposal is for 1.31 acres at the corner of South Third and Little Horse Drive, near Goldenstein Lane. Developers are proposing two shell buildings for the property, with ground-level retail, grocery or restaurant space and office space on the second floor.
According to application documents, the two buildings would total 8,500 square feet of commercial space.
No tenants have been identified for either of the proposed buildings, a representative of the developer said. The project is out for public notice until Oct. 30.
Chris Leonard, who is a project manager for Bridger Operations and is working on the project, said the owners tried to come up with site plans that would benefit the neighborhood.
Leonard noted that there is not a lot of nearby commercial development. The closest restaurants or markets are near the intersection of Third Avenue and Kagy Boulevard, about two miles away.
“It was driven by what we thought would be great in that neighborhood, what it’s missing, and how we could do commercial in that neighborhood,” Leonard said.
Leonard said the developers are also focused on making the project accessible to pedestrians, cyclists and residents in the nearby neighborhoods and want to highlight the nearby open space.
The developers are requesting a departure from the city’s block frontage standards to allow the buildings to not front onto the street.
That area of Bozeman is largely residential. The site is near Sacajawea Middle School.
A development to the west of the middle school, Blackwood Groves, started construction. The 120-acre parcel is planned to include a mix of residential buildings as well as some commercial spaces.
