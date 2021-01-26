After dealing with some days of unseasonably warm temperatures in early January, Bozeman opened the city’s outdoor ice rinks this past weekend.
The rinks at Beall Park, South Side Park and the Anderson Pavilion at Bogert Park opened on Saturday, roughly a month later than normal. Bozeman parks and cemetery superintendent Thom White said city crews spent the last two weeks strategically putting down water at the rinks, sometimes going out at night in order to get ice down.
A substantial amount of time of cold weather is needed to build up the ice, White said.
“We kind of battled the weather for the first part of the winter,” White said. “Temperatures were getting up into the 40s for a couple days ... and it’s hard to build ice when it’s not consistently cold ... It could be 17 in the morning but when you’re leaving to go home at 4:30 and it’s 48 degrees it’s tough.”
White, who has been at the department for nearly three decades, said some years, they are able to get ice on the rinks before Christmas. A few years, they haven’t been able to get any ice down at all.
To build up ice, White said they need frost and a layer of snow on the ground. Then, it takes a few applications of water to get enough ice to be able to smooth it out.
Because Bozeman hasn’t had a lot of snow this winter, White said the ice is fairly thin right now. In other years, the ice has been as thick as 14 inches, White said.
“It’s pretty fragile,” White said. “What that means ... is if I have a 14-inch slab of ice it’s going to withstand a warmer day way better than the inch, inch and a half we have out there right now.”
Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, the warming rooms next to the rinks are closed this year, White said, to prevent people crowding in them. Benches are also placed spread around the rinks so people can social distance.
The rinks are open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekend. The city maintains the rinks until the first week of March no matter the weather, according to the city’s website.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.