A housing coalition has been formed to address housing issues in Gallatin County — from West Yellowstone to Three Forks.
The One Valley Community Foundation convened the coalition for its first meeting this month, with plans for it to meet quarterly for the next three years. Bridget Wilkinson, the foundation’s president, said Friday that the coalition will set goals for its work at future meetings.
“We don’t expect that this coalition will be a silver bullet to solve housing issues throughout the county, but we hope that it does accelerate some solution making,” Wilkinson said. “Building the connective tissue between these entities is a really key piece of this coalition’s work.”
The idea came from the foundation’s “seat at the table” initiative in 2018, where they held roundtables on community issues, during which housing came up as the primary issue throughout the county. When looking into solutions, Wilkinson said they came across the Mountain Housing Council of Tahoe Truckee in California and decided to create a version of that in Gallatin County.
Wilkinson said they see their main role as the conveners of the group and will help support the coalition with what goals they try to go after, whether it be specific projects or policy work.
Gallatin County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer said on Friday that she volunteered for the seat at the table initiative back in 2018 and now serves as the county commission representative for the housing coalition. She said there was a sense of relief at the first meeting that after years of talking about forming a coalition, they were finally doing so.
During the meeting, Boyer said, everyone shared a personal story about how they or someone they know are being affected by the housing crisis.
“It really made the conversation and the point of why we’re doing this together grounded in the struggles that our community members are having.” Boyer said.
Tanya Andreasen, the foundation’s community engagement manager, said on Friday that the coalition’s membership is evolving, and that they tried to put together a group that was representative of the entire county both in geography and in industries.
There were 16 members at the first meeting, according to a press release, which was held in Bozeman. Future meetings are planned for Belgrade, West Yellowstone and Three Forks.
West Yellowstone Town Manager Dan Walker, who is part of the coalition, said he hopes to learn what other communities in Gallatin County are doing to address housing issues.
“We have some of the same housing challenges as the rest of the region and county and state of Montana regarding just the lack of affordable housing,” Walker said. “West Yellowstone is actually in Montana, in Gallatin County — it is good to be able to be invited to sit at the table.”
Boyer said one of the valuable parts of the coalition will be getting local governments, nonprofits and others across the county on the same page when it comes to housing work.
The county is currently drafting a housing plan, and Boyer said she will take into account what work other entities are already doing to see what gaps the county could fill.
“I think it’s really important to think of it not just as a Bozeman problem or a Belgrade problem — these are regional problems,” Boyer said.
