Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Supporting the quantum computing and climate technology sectors and preparing for climate impacts to local businesses are key parts of the city of Bozeman’s proposed economic development strategy.

City Economic Development Department Director Brit Fontenot said during a presentation in front of the city commission this month that the proposed strategy is based in part on the 2016 version in emphasizing infrastructure investments, developing the region’s workforce and supporting local businesses.

But they also tried to make the strategy “address and remain resilient to the inevitable changes in the next half decade,” Fontenot said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.