Supporting the quantum computing and climate technology sectors and preparing for climate impacts to local businesses are key parts of the city of Bozeman’s proposed economic development strategy.
City Economic Development Department Director Brit Fontenot said during a presentation in front of the city commission this month that the proposed strategy is based in part on the 2016 version in emphasizing infrastructure investments, developing the region’s workforce and supporting local businesses.
But they also tried to make the strategy “address and remain resilient to the inevitable changes in the next half decade,” Fontenot said.
Fontenot split Bozeman’s economy into the traded sector, which makes up about a third of jobs and includes those which export goods or services out of the region, and the local sector, which applies to jobs that serve people locally, like breweries or construction.
Fontenot said their proposed strategy focuses on developing more traded sector jobs, which he said tend to be more stable, have higher wages and “higher growth potential.”
The plan calls out two industries — climate technology and quantum computing — as focal points. Fontenot said the plan suggests developing those industries by connecting existing businesses, forming a leadership group and trying to develop a local workforce.
According to the plan, quantum computing “uses atomic motion to perform computing operations.”
Montana State University is a leader in the field, Fontenot said.
“There’s a lot of work to be done in this space,” Fontenot said. “You start to see the assets that are sort of staggered out throughout the community and then you make a concerted effort to pull those together.”
Fontenot pointed to work the city did to support the photonics industry in recent years, including helping support the Montana Photonics Industry Alliance.
He noted that local sector jobs aren’t unimportant — the plan states that adding one job in the traded sector generates 1.5 to 2.5 jobs in the local sector.
The proposed plan has dozens of action items, including making child care more accessible and working on housing solutions. It also calls out the threat climate change poses to the region’s recreational and tourism economy.
During the meeting, commissioners requested that city staff go back to the drawing board on how to better include arts and culture in the plan. The suggestion also came from public comment throughout the plans’ development, including from the Bozeman Symphony.
Symphony Director Norman Huynh spoke during public comment at the meeting and said he feels the arts could be included throughout the plan. He said the industry is growing — the symphony’s holiday concert brought in double the revenue from last year, Huynh said.
“I feel like the performing arts is the glue that can bring all of this together,” Huynh said.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she would like to see them try to measure the impact of the arts industry in Bozeman. Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he views arts as the “soul of the community.”
“It’s not necessarily about the jobs, the wages. It’s about the feeling that comes along with those jobs and those wages,” Coburn said.
Fontenot said this week that they are going to bring back the consultants who worked on the plan to convene meetings with arts and culture leaders in Bozeman and to come back with a proposal to include arts and culture in the plan.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham also encouraged them to look at putting a “finer point” on impacts from climate change on the recreation economy.
Fontenot said having an adopted economic development plan can help when trying to attract investment or when applying for state or federal money.
“An economic vitality strategy allows private investors to get a sense of what the community sees is important and what the commission sees as important,” Fontenot said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.