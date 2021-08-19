City working to update its plan for Bozeman parks and trails By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Aug 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State University students lead a group of second-graders from Hyalite Elementary School through the walking paths at the Bozeman Pond June 7. Courtesy of Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The plan for Bozeman parks and trails is due for an overhaul, according to city officials.Bozeman’s parks, recreation, open space and trails plan, adopted in 2007, has guided the city’s work in those areas in the years since. While the document has served the city well, department director Mitch Overton said, it’s also outdated and doesn’t address the drastic changes Bozeman has undergone since the mid-2000s.Overton introduced the parks, recreation and active transportation comprehensive plan work at a city commission meeting this week. Work on the plan is just beginning, is expected to take a year and is planned not exceed $156,000. Addi Jadin, park planning and development manager for the city, said parks planning nationally has changed since 2007 to include a focus on climate change, climate resilience and equity issues.“Nationwide, responsible organizations are also digging more deeply into the barriers that exist for certain populations to access parks, trails and recreational programs,” Jadin said during the commission meeting.The city plans to analyze its existing parks and trails system and take input on what sort of criteria it should keep in mind for the analysis, Jadin said in an interview Thursday.The plan will include park design standards, Jadin said, and address the trails system with a focus improving wayfinding and connecting recreational trails with those used more by commuters.The plan will also bring parks and recreation work in line with priorities laid out in other city plans, like the climate action plan. “We will really be looking for parts of the system that are falling behind and looking for ways to focus on them,” Jadin said.The plan will include both broad visions and specific recommendations, Jadin said.The city hired consulting firm Agency Landscape and Planning to help with the plan and is planning a range of ways to get community input, including surveys, focus groups and engagement at events planned in city parks and trails.Brie Hensold, who works for Agency Landscape and Planning, said during the commission presentation that in preliminary discussions about the plan, they’ve heard that people value parks and trails, but also want to have outdoor spaces that are accessible to elderly and disabled people.Bozeman received a grant with the Human Resources Development Council to hire three part-time liaisons to get input from people who may be underrepresented in the city’s park planning.Jadin said HRDC hired someone who is a volunteer at Eagle Mount to focus on accessibility concerns, another person to connect with Hispanic people and a third person to work with the Black community.“We want to again get the pulse of the community on how are we doing, how can we do better and what are new and fun ideas out there on what people want and expect to see in our parks,” Jadin said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Plan Work Company Economics Welfare Recreation Planning Bozeman Park Agency Landscape Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Poke food truck opens in Bozeman 4 hrs ago City City working to update its plan for Bozeman parks and trails 4 hrs ago Yellowstone National Park Visits to Yellowstone top 1 million in July; set monthly visitation record 5 hrs ago City Bozeman Public Library plans $4.5 million expansion 5 hrs ago Politics Montana's nursing homes may mandate staff vaccinations under new federal reg 6 hrs ago Business Cactus Records' storefront in downtown Bozeman up for sale; vinyl shop now looking for new home Aug 18, 2021 What to read next Business Poke food truck opens in Bozeman City City working to update its plan for Bozeman parks and trails Yellowstone National Park Visits to Yellowstone top 1 million in July; set monthly visitation record City Bozeman Public Library plans $4.5 million expansion Politics Montana's nursing homes may mandate staff vaccinations under new federal reg Business Cactus Records' storefront in downtown Bozeman up for sale; vinyl shop now looking for new home Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Poke food truck opens in Bozeman Posted: 5:30 p.m. Visits to Yellowstone top 1 million in July; set monthly visitation record Posted: 4:15 p.m. Bozeman Public Library plans $4.5 million expansion Posted: 4:15 p.m. Montana's nursing homes may mandate staff vaccinations under new federal reg Posted: 3:30 p.m. Cactus Records' storefront in downtown Bozeman up for sale; vinyl shop now looking for new home Posted: Aug. 18, 2021