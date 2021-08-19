Literacy Walk, Bozeman Park Pond

Montana State University students lead a group of second-graders from Hyalite Elementary School through the walking paths at the Bozeman Pond June 7.

 Courtesy of Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez

The plan for Bozeman parks and trails is due for an overhaul, according to city officials.

Bozeman’s parks, recreation, open space and trails plan, adopted in 2007, has guided the city’s work in those areas in the years since. While the document has served the city well, department director Mitch Overton said, it’s also outdated and doesn’t address the drastic changes Bozeman has undergone since the mid-2000s.

Overton introduced the parks, recreation and active transportation comprehensive plan work at a city commission meeting this week. Work on the plan is just beginning, is expected to take a year and is planned not exceed $156,000.

Addi Jadin, park planning and development manager for the city, said parks planning nationally has changed since 2007 to include a focus on climate change, climate resilience and equity issues.

“Nationwide, responsible organizations are also digging more deeply into the barriers that exist for certain populations to access parks, trails and recreational programs,” Jadin said during the commission meeting.

The city plans to analyze its existing parks and trails system and take input on what sort of criteria it should keep in mind for the analysis, Jadin said in an interview Thursday.

The plan will include park design standards, Jadin said, and address the trails system with a focus improving wayfinding and connecting recreational trails with those used more by commuters.

The plan will also bring parks and recreation work in line with priorities laid out in other city plans, like the climate action plan.

“We will really be looking for parts of the system that are falling behind and looking for ways to focus on them,” Jadin said.

The plan will include both broad visions and specific recommendations, Jadin said.

The city hired consulting firm Agency Landscape and Planning to help with the plan and is planning a range of ways to get community input, including surveys, focus groups and engagement at events planned in city parks and trails.

Brie Hensold, who works for Agency Landscape and Planning, said during the commission presentation that in preliminary discussions about the plan, they’ve heard that people value parks and trails, but also want to have outdoor spaces that are accessible to elderly and disabled people.

Bozeman received a grant with the Human Resources Development Council to hire three part-time liaisons to get input from people who may be underrepresented in the city’s park planning.

Jadin said HRDC hired someone who is a volunteer at Eagle Mount to focus on accessibility concerns, another person to connect with Hispanic people and a third person to work with the Black community.

“We want to again get the pulse of the community on how are we doing, how can we do better and what are new and fun ideas out there on what people want and expect to see in our parks,” Jadin said.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

