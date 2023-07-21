Let the news come to you

As temperatures over 90 degrees are projected for southwest Montana in the coming days, Bozeman’s water supply is still benefiting from a wet spring and early start to summer.

The city’s water supply is looking adequate right now, said Jessica Ahlstrom, the city’s water conservation program manager. The U.S. Drought Monitor has most of Gallatin County, including the Bozeman area, as having no drought conditions. Southern Gallatin County, however, is listed as “abnormally dry.”

Ahlstrom said both supply and demand trends are very similar to last summer.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

