As temperatures over 90 degrees are projected for southwest Montana in the coming days, Bozeman’s water supply is still benefiting from a wet spring and early start to summer.
The city’s water supply is looking adequate right now, said Jessica Ahlstrom, the city’s water conservation program manager. The U.S. Drought Monitor has most of Gallatin County, including the Bozeman area, as having no drought conditions. Southern Gallatin County, however, is listed as “abnormally dry.”
Ahlstrom said both supply and demand trends are very similar to last summer.
“It really is so far status quo — which is a good thing,” Ahlstrom said. “Currently the reservoir is pretty full so we're in pretty good shape there.”
Things can change quickly when it comes to water supplies, Ahlstrom said, but the city’s drought tool, which takes into account stream flow, snowpack and levels at Hyalite reservoir, is measuring at 0.02, a low number.
The city gets about 40% of its water supply from Hyalite reservoir and creek, another 40% from Bozeman Creek and 20% from Lyman Spring in the Bridgers. Ahlstrom said in the summer, a lot of the water the city uses from Hyalite Reservoir goes towards outdoor water demands.
As the weather warms, Ahlstrom said they are asking residents to continue using water responsibly. This is the second summer the city has had watering restrictions in place after commissioners passed permanent regulations last spring.
The restrictions mean properties with even addresses can water their lawns on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and those with odd addresses can water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
The restrictions also prohibit watering between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
“When we are looking at our city-wide demand patterns right now, we do see an indication that many residents do appear to be complying to those time of day (and) day of week watering restrictions,” Ahlstrom said.
Water use has been fairly consistent Tuesdays through Sundays, with a drop off on Mondays, Ahlstrom said.
Demand on the city’s water supplies is about 2.5 times higher in the summer than in the winter, according to the city’s drought management plan, largely due to outdoor use for lawn irrigation.
“We do anticipate hotter and drier temps in the coming weeks so I think generally speaking our supplies are in good shape — but we do ask people to keep using water wisely,” Ahlstrom said.
Ahlstrom said before the city had restrictions, they used to see demand peak on certain days throughout the summer as a surge of people watered their lawns. With the restrictions, they are able to better prepare for demand.
So far this summer, Ahlstrom said they’ve had fewer complaints about people not complying with the restrictions than they did last summer.
