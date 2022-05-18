Sourdough Road near the Triple Tree Trailhead will be closed for about two weeks as the city builds another water transmission main line.
The road will be closed just south of the trailhead to the intersection with Nash Road according to a city press release. This is the second phase of the $4.7 million project to build another water transmission main between Nash Road and Goldenstein Lane. The first phase started at Nash Road and left off near the trailhead parking lot.
This second phase will connect from where phase one ended to the Sourdough water storage reservoir.
According to city engineer Bob Murray, who is managing the project, the new main will provide “needed redundancy” for the connection to the city’s water treatment plant to town.
“Currently there is only one supply line from the plant to the Sourdough Storage Reservoir,” Murray wrote in response to questions. “If something were to happen to this main, the plant would not be able to supply water to town until repairs are made.”
The new main will also allow for more water to be brought from the plant to the reservoir, which Murray said will help accommodate continued growth.
The Triple Tree Trailhead and the nearby subdivision can be accessed from Goldenstein Lane, according to the city. Nash Road will not be accessible from Sourdough Road. Traffic is being detoured on South Third Avenue.
After the initial work, Sourdough will be closed to through traffic, with just one lane open for emergency and local traffic.
Murray said the water main installation is expected to be complete by mid-August, and repaving and other repair work to the road and nearby area will take an additional month.
