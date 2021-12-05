City transitioning to new citizen board structure By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 5, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Aug. 12. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For decades, dozens of people spent at least one night — or morning — a month taking public comment, discussing and making decisions on city of Bozeman policies, expenditures and other matters.The vast majority of those volunteers have given up the reins over the past few weeks as most of the former advisory boards were phased out in November as new, consolidated “superboards” started taking over in December.Until the city consolidated them, there were about 40 citizen advisory boards in Bozeman tackling issues from cemetery fees to development site plans. To many, it was an unwieldy system that complicated the decision making process and tied up city staff and commissioners. Commissioners approved a consolidation plan in August that formed five superboards.The new superboards will tackle the issues of community development, transportation, sustainability, economic vitality, and urban parks and forestry. A handful of existing boards were spared consolidation, such as the Ethics Committee.Some advisory board members served for years, and others for decades. Several the Chronicle interviewed said they had mixed feelings about the board consolidation.While some said they felt the consolidation process would fix some entrenched issues with the old board system, others expressed concern that the new superboards would be overburdened with work and not be able to focus on the areas they previously attended to.“Some of the new boards are saddled with such a broad area of responsibility that I hope that they’ll be able to devote enough time and effort to each of their tasks,” said Kevin Thane, who served on the former Community Affordable Housing Advisory Board. “I’m concerned that the boards may be pulled in so many different directions it will be difficult for them.”The Community Housing Advisory Board was folded into the Economic Vitality Board, which is also set to take on the issues of economic development and diversity, equity and inclusion.Thane and others said they hope the new boards are able to garner more attention from city commissioners and staff — part of the reasoning behind the consolidation was narrowing down how many boards both staff and elected officials had to spend time working with.Jason Delmue, who was a longtime member and chair of the Bozeman Area Bicycle Advisory Board, said he hopes the new advisory boards will solve one problem with the former structure. It felt like the bicycle advisory board often operated in a silo, Delmue said, which was a drawback when the entire transportation system is so interconnected.Delmue remembers advisory board members going out themselves to measure the distance between curbs on Peach Street when they were working to get bike lanes on a section of road.“How the city is going to grow and how it’s going to manage the entire transportation network is something that probably and hopefully this new superboard will be better suited to at least advise on,” Delmue said.Delmue did say the bicycle advisory board drew people from across the city who were able to share issues they saw in their own neighborhoods.Other former board members expressed concern that the new boards would reduce the amount of engagement. Cathy Costakis, who served on the Planning Board, said she is concerned a more streamlined process will impact resident input.“This idea of consolidating is much more efficient and so, in that respect, I think it’s a good thing. However, you get less community input, just by the nature of cutting down the number of people on the boards, you have less opportunity for a diverse input form a variety of people,” Costakis said.Several former board members also said they think new board members will face a steep learning curve, particularly as many long-time members are no longer serving on the boards.The Bozeman (Area) Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee took a direct step to address that, sending their successors on the transportation superboard a letter outlining the history and working structure of the committee.Costakis and former Planning Board member Mark Egge said new new members of the Community Development Board, which includes planning, should read Bozeman’s growth policy, which the Planning Board spent years drafting before it was approved in 2020.Egge said he feels the growth policy will provide new board members with the institutional knowledge that former members may have garnered over time.Jerry Pape, who has served on the Planning Board as the county appointee for years and will remain on the Community Development Board, said the fact that planning chair Henry Happel is staying on to helm the new group is crucial.Still, Pape said he has lingering concerns over the new board’s workload — the Community Development Board will now take on planning and zoning decisions, design review and impact fees.“This approach may optimize time for the applicant, which is good, but it may place a more, a larger burden on the members of the single board,” Pape said.Marilee Brown, who was on the safety committee for years, shared similar concerns to others about the new boards will carry on their work.Brown said she is waiting to see how the new boards work out, and she plans to actually see, by attending the new board meetings.“We will be keeping an eye on certain situations,” Brown said. “So my role will be different. I’ll be a citizen advocate or an activist rather than somebody that directly serves the commission.”Another long-time board member, Ralph Zimmer, served on the Bozeman Area Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee board for decades. Zimmer, who could not be reached for comment by the Chronicle before deadline, thanked city staff, commissioners and people he served with during public comment at a recent city commission meeting.Zimmer also said he would remain involved in city goings-on.“This is the last time I’ll be speaking to you as a member or a chairperson of an official city advisory committee, but you’ve not seen the end of me. I’m going to be around,” Zimmer said. “I hope you continue listening as you have in the past.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 