Bozeman plans to ramp up efforts to build an “equity and inclusion” plan based partially on input from city residents about their own experiences.
The “Belonging in Bozeman” project kicked off earlier this year and is the next step in the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion work that began in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd spurred nationwide protests, including several in Bozeman.
“Our goal remains to ensure that every resident, visitor, and city of Bozeman employee feels welcomed, valued and like they can thrive regardless of their race, identity, or life circumstance,” said Dani Hess, the city’s community engagement coordinator, during a city commission meeting this week.
So far, city staff have been working to gather data on different inequities in Bozeman, which Hess said has been difficult since some data is not available or so small in scope that the margin of error is high.
City staff are finalizing an engagement plan that will kick off in January, Hess said.
“The engagement is going to be really focused on setting the vision for the plan,” Hess said. “What we’re looking to gather more community input on is how we can translate those big themes into aspirational vision statements.”
Hess said their goal is to balance data about inequities in Bozeman with input from people who experience those inequities.
The city is looking at things like housing, transportation and health care access. Hess said the final product will include vision statements, then goals and actions to help the city get to those goals.
Hess said the city will use surveys, site visits and interviews to get input on the plan.
Part of the engagement proposal also includes “community chats,” or conversations initiated by residents with training and facilitation help from the city. Another part includes hiring “community liaisons,” which Hess said are “well connected and trusted leaders.”
“Community liaisons are individuals in the community who may not be engagement professionals, but they are those trusted points of contact in our community,” Hess said during the commission meeting.
The city used a similar process when gathering input on a new parks and trails plan. The community liaisons will be paid for their time and have access to city training and resources to do their work. Hess said they are working on finalizing the contracts for the roles and will start recruiting people to apply in January.
Hess said this week that the city has $9,000 budgeted for the community liaisons.
Staff hope to have a draft plan put together by late summer of 2023, and have it up for final approval that fall.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.