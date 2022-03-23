City commissioners on Tuesday voted to sell a fire station property in Bozeman just blocks from Main Street in a deal that is intended to bring 50 below-market rate units to the property.
In a complicated deal, the city is selling the land to developers Cory Reistad and Allison Bryan for $2.9 million, and offering up $1.6 million in tax increment financing, as well as the opportunity for the development to have permits for 12 parking spots in a city lot.
In return, the city would place a binding covenant on the land requiring a development to contain a minimum of 50 units priced for sale at no more than 120% of the area median income.
Commissioners voted separately to approve the $1.6 million in funding and the sale of the station.
“To me, the worst case scenario would be to sell this site for the highest amount of money and then get nothing but really high-priced housing that no one in this community can afford,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn said. “And the truth is that 120% AMI is not the most affordable, certainly, but it does meet a need in our community.”
A lot of things made it an unusual situation: The city promised voters it would use the sale of the fire station on North Rouse Avenue and East Mendenhall Street to help fund construction of the nearby Public Safety Center, where the fire station will go. The safety center’s budget includes $2.5 million from the sale of the fire station.
Additionally, city code requires the city to get 90% of the appraised value of a public property, which means the city could sell it for no less than $2.9 million.
Despite those two limitations, city commissioners pushed city staff to try to find a buyer who would use the property to bring some level of affordable housing to the city.
“We were a little nervous about that, because it’s a tricky project,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during this week’s commission meeting.
After considering a few bids last year, it became clear to city staff that incentives would be needed to bring affordable housing to the site, so the $1.6 million in tax increment funds was proposed, in addition to the help with the parking requirements.
The tax increment funds, or TIF funds, come from the downtown urban renewal district, which siphons off an increment of property taxes from their intended destinations to be used for investment in the district. TIFs are not additional taxes.
Under the deal, the developers would not get the $1.6 million until certificates of occupancy are issued for the units.
TIF funds have been used for affordable housing projects in the past: City commissioners last year allocated $2.1 million to a proposed affordable housing project on North 7th Avenue.
“This isn’t unprecedented, but to have it in downtown is unprecedented, which we’re very excited about,” Mihelich said.
The downtown urban renewal board twice voted 2-2 on the funding, which Mihelich chalked up to the unusual nature of the proposal.
Downtown Bozeman Partnership Executive Director Ellie Staley spoke during public comment and said the information the board was presented with was “incomplete and outdated,” making the vote difficult.
Commissioners questioned Mihelich over the proposal to have the units targeted to 120% AMI. Mihelich noted there are some challenges with the site. It’s relatively small, and developers would have to decommission a well on the site and provide both on-site and off-site parking.
120% of AMI is more affordable than market-rate housing, but could mean for-sale units for as much as $500,000, Mihelich said.
“If you look at the property itself, the size of the property, what it costs to do the infrastructure adjustments, what it costs to do the design, and consider the labor shortage, 120% AMI product there a block from Main Street is a really good goal,” Mihelich said. “It’s not as affordable as you think. But in our community right now, half a million dollars is actually affordable.”
The developers at this point are proposing ownership units over rentals, Mihelich said. Several city commissioners said they would prefer having the units be owner-occupied versus rentals.
Commissioners unanimously approved both measures, and added in language to their vote approving the sale to restrict the units from being used for short-term rentals.
“This is better than nothing, we all know we need housing,” Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy said. “I think this one has been the best offer that I’ve seen for workforce housing.”