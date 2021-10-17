Support Local Journalism


Bozeman will be using personal stories about inequity in the city to add context to data measuring gaps in people’s experiences during a virtual roundtable event at the end of the month.

The event is part of the city’s ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and is intended to round out data from the city’s equity indicators report that documents the differences in experiences that people of different races, genders, ethnicities and other identities have in Bozeman. That report identified housing, transportation and health as major focus areas for the city, and laid out the specific need in each focus area, recommendations to improve them and how it can be tracked.

The city organized the roundtable in concert with the Montana Racial Equity Project and Montana State University’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion, among other groups.

The roundtable, which is scheduled to be held virtually, is planned to be split into three parts, one to present the equity indicators report, another for panelists to share their personal experiences and a third portion for attendees to give feedback in small group breakout sessions.

Kaleigh Mency, Montana Racial Equity Project’s deputy director, said the data in the city’s equity report is a good start, but that personal experiences can drive the numbers home.

“The goal is to really just raise awareness of the inequities and inequalities that are currently happening in Bozeman and really to bring voices to the data,” Mency said. “Often when we see data and numbers it’s easy to just think of them as numbers, but they’re actually a reflection of people.”

Dani Hess, the city’s neighborhoods program coordinator, said there will be time during the roundtable for people to share what they talked about during the breakout sessions.

Participants will also be asked to complete a form that will ask them to consider what actions they can take based on topics that come up during the dialogue, Hess said.

“These issues are definitely just not limited to city limits,” Hess said.

The city is hoping to get 200 people to attend, Hess said. Registration closes Monday, and can be found on the city’s website. It is not limited to city residents.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

