Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall is pictured in this February file photo.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The city of Bozeman has long kicked around the idea of building a recreational facility on the west side of town, with proposals for it to include a pool and a library branch.

Now, as city staff are in the early stages of laying out the project, it has a new name: the Bozeman Community Center.

City Manager Jeff Mihelich said they thought the name would be more appropriate during a presentation about the plans at this week’s city commission meeting.


