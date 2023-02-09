A staking marks the edge of a a property planned for development at the corner of Davis Lane and East Valley Center Road on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Developers and the city of Bozeman are working on a deal to use 5 of the project's 115 acres for affordable housing.
The Spanish Peaks appear in the distance at the site of a proposed development at the corner of Davis Lane and East Valley Center Road on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Developers and the city of Bozeman are working on a deal to use 5 of the project's 115 acres for affordable housing.
The city and the developer of a large parcel in west Bozeman have set up a private-public partnership to build wastewater infrastructure in exchange for some affordable housing.
City commissioners approved an agreement this week that would involve the city building a $5.2 million lift station for wastewater in a proposed development in exchange for setting aside 5 acres of the land for affordable housing.
The Silo project, from developers Virga Capital, encompasses 115 acres to the west of Davis Lane at its intersection with Valley Center Road. The city commission last year approved the annexation and residential emphasis mixed-use, or REMU, zoning for the development.
The development agreement also includes setting aside the land for the actual lift station — which would allow the wastewater from the development to be managed despite the topography of the land.
David Fine, the city’s economic development program manager, said during the commission meeting that lift stations can serve hundreds of acres — in this case, the proposed lift station would serve 600 acres — but developments in Bozeman are rarely that large.
“Typically, we like to see all of our wastewater flowing downhill, but geography in West Bozeman poses a constraint to the wastewater running downhill,” Fine said. “The first developer in gets stuck with a bill for a lift station that serves several 100 acres, including acres that are not theirs.”
Fine said the city saw the lift station as a “win-win” since it would service the Silo development and future potential residential development in the area.
The 5 acres that will be set aside for affordable housing could hold over 100 units, Fine said.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the city would have a few options of how to bring about the affordable housing, either by transferring it to a organization to build the housing or working with another developer on a specific proposal.
The estimated $5.2 million lift station is planned be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received from federal COVID-19 relief. Mihelich said during the meeting that the city decided in 2021 to allocate some of their funding for water and sewer projects to help open up new areas to housing development.
City commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the development agreement. Several praised the city and the developer for the “creative” deal to get affordable housing.
“When we don’t have the tools that are easy, then we figure out a way to forge forward,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
