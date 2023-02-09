Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The city and the developer of a large parcel in west Bozeman have set up a private-public partnership to build wastewater infrastructure in exchange for some affordable housing.

City commissioners approved an agreement this week that would involve the city building a $5.2 million lift station for wastewater in a proposed development in exchange for setting aside 5 acres of the land for affordable housing.

The Silo project, from developers Virga Capital, encompasses 115 acres to the west of Davis Lane at its intersection with Valley Center Road. The city commission last year approved the annexation and residential emphasis mixed-use, or REMU, zoning for the development.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.