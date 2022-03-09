City Commissioners shot down an appeal against the master site plan of a massive development near downtown Bozeman this week.
A group of residents and business owners filed an appeal through two lawyers in January over the master site plan for the North Central development, which comprises four blocks between West Villard and West Lamme streets and North Grand and North Tracy avenues just north of Main Street.
Put forward by Andy Holloran and HomeBase Partners, the development proposes building out over the next two years nine large-scale buildings, which would include residential and commercial space.
The appeal took issue with the proposed development’s mass and scale, calling it inappropriate for the area. And it laid out specific issues over the project’s parking proposal, parkland plan and its impact on a neighboring historic district.
The group also appealed the site plan approval for a building called “The Ives,” which proposes a 168,000 square-foot building with 99 apartments, retail space and below-ground parking at the corner of West Villard Street and North Willson Avenue.
During a four-hour meeting on the appeal this week, commissioners voted unanimously to uphold the approval of both the master site plan and the Ives.
During the meeting, city staff stated that the master site plan and the Ives building were properly approved.
“A recurring theme of the appeal is that the adopted standards and codes did not adequately implement general intent and purpose statements or goals of the Bozeman community plan,” interim Community Development Director Anna Bentley said.
“Both applications were properly approved because each meet code requirements and satisfy many stated goals of the Community Plan.”
The master site plan is a general development plan establishing building envelopes and what a developer is entitled to do for large projects. Master site plans do not grant automatic approval to individual buildings, and each building would go through individual site plan review.
The master site plan was approved by Bentley in late December.
Several building site plans have also been approved. Apart from the Ives, three buildings have been approved: a building called the Henry, which would include 44 units at the corner of North Tracy Avenue and West Villard Street, and two buildings called One 11-1.0 and One 11-2.0 on West Lamme Street.
The appellants’ lawyers, John Kauffman and Brian Gallik, passionately urged commissioners to take a look at the big picture of what is happening in the neighborhoods around downtown and take a stand against what they view as overdevelopment.
City staff said the commission’s scope was narrow and should just pertain to whether the review or approval process was improper.
Kauffman and Gallik disagreed with this point, arguing that the commissioners did not have a narrow scope for their decision.
“You’re not hamstrung or powerless. You actually have power to make decisions here and you’ve been elected to do that,” Kauffman said.
Kauffman argued that the master site plan represents a “city within the city,” and that they don’t believe it follows the city’s development codes.
They urged commissioners to reject the master site plan so each building site plan would stand entirely on its own.
“Who do you think you’re protecting tonight?” Kauffman asked the commissioners. “It’s not the current residents of the city of Bozeman.”
For his part, Holloran emphasized that they developed the master site plan with the city’s growth policy and other overarching development plans in mind.
“The city goes to great lengths and time to develop, refine and implement our various codes, policies, plans and guidelines. These are the guiding documents detailing how we can and will grow as a community,” Holloran said. “The North Central master plan meets all the requirements outlined in these codes and documents.”
Several people spoke during public comment to lament the changes happening in that neighborhood.
Several commissioners acknowledged their concerns, but noted that there were no grounds to uphold the appeal.
“Every meeting for the last I don’t know how many have become emotional and I just feel like that is when we are growing and changing this fast, these are the kinds of decisions and the kinds of issues that are going to be coming before us and it’s not easy for any of us,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said. “But I continue to believe that we have to look at … were the proper policies and procedures applied? And my answer to that question is yes.”