The city is seeking to speed up the process to get repairs started on the Bozeman Swim Center.
The city closed the facility, which houses the only indoor public pool in Bozeman and the only 50 meter indoor pool in Montana, in May after it was deemed an “unsafe structure” due to issues with its roof and one of the building’s walls.
In the months since, swimmers and those who use the facility have urged the city to take quick action to reopen the building.
City commissioners are scheduled on Tuesday to consider a resolution during their meeting to declare a “Public Welfare Emergency,” which would allow City Manager Jeff Mihelich to contract with a construction company directly for the planned repairs.
Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said that will save the city from having to put the project out for bids, which would otherwise be a required step.
“It saves us a significant amount of time before we begin construction,” Overton said. “That’s what these authorizations are designed to do — when you have a critical piece of infrastructure that you … really cannot be without, it serves a significant function to the community, you need to expedite the repairs.”
After the Swim Center closed, the city shifted its focus to operating the outdoor Bogert Pool. That pool is smaller, and limits the practice abilities for Bozeman’s swim teams and competitive swimmers.
People have shown up to city commission meetings consistently in the months since the Swim Center closed to speak during public comment and share how the facility’s closure has impacted them. Some have shared they have traveled to Butte and farther to access a pool.
Overton noted Bogert Pool will have to close due to weather at some point.
“What we’re trying to prevent, if at all possible is any time in our community without a public swimming pool,” Overton said. “We are doing everything humanly possible to expedite the repairs and the opening of this facility for the community.”
