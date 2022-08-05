Swim Center
Signs are posted about the pool's closure on the Swim Center's entrance on July 11, 2022.

 Ridley Hudson/Chronicle

The city is seeking to speed up the process to get repairs started on the Bozeman Swim Center.

The city closed the facility, which houses the only indoor public pool in Bozeman and the only 50 meter indoor pool in Montana, in May after it was deemed an “unsafe structure” due to issues with its roof and one of the building’s walls.

In the months since, swimmers and those who use the facility have urged the city to take quick action to reopen the building.

