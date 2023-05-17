Weeds grow an a field next to Meadowlark Elementary School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The city of Bozeman has selected the land as a potential location for a proposed recreation center that will include a library and a pool.
The city of Bozeman and the Bozeman School District have reached an agreement to locate a proposed library branch, pool and recreation center on a piece of land near Meadowlark Elementary School.
The city commission and school board both approved a memorandum of understanding during their meetings this week to place the proposed facility on a piece of land owned by the school district at the corner of Durston and Cottonwood roads, south of Gallatin High School and just west of Meadowlark.
“This MOU will allow the City to continue to develop plans for the project by identifying a building site,” the city commission agenda document states.
The city is planning to ask voters in a ballot question this fall whether they want to fund the proposed three-facilities-in-one community center that is estimated to cost $98.8 million. If approved by city commissioners to appear on the ballot, the city would also ask voters to approve a separate mill levy to fund the center’s staffing and operations.
The city estimates a $98.8 million bond would cost the average homeowner in the city $266 yearly in property taxes.
The city has long planned to propose a west side recreation center, and has cited space constraints at existing facilities and a lack of city services on that side of town as drivers behind the project.
Strategic Services Director Jon Henderson said Wednesday that if the vote goes through, the city and school district would have to approve a formal purchase agreement for the land. Henderson said there is no estimated price tag for the 9-acre piece of land.
The city has concept designs for the proposed facility, but wouldn’t work on formal site plans until after the November election, though Henderson said they are hoping to be able to coordinate with the school district to improve road conditions on Durston near the elementary school.
The school board’s agenda item related to the MOU states that district administrators don’t recommend “earmarking sale process for any particular purpose at this time,” but notes that the district — and taxpayers — are still paying off the bonds for the site’s acquisition.
“Therefore, in order to keep taxpayers from paying twice for the same property, administration intends to recommend using any sale proceeds to first offset the remaining debt payments attributable to the contemplated site,” which is approximately $137,000, according to the agenda packet.
