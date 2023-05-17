Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The city of Bozeman and the Bozeman School District have reached an agreement to locate a proposed library branch, pool and recreation center on a piece of land near Meadowlark Elementary School.

The city commission and school board both approved a memorandum of understanding during their meetings this week to place the proposed facility on a piece of land owned by the school district at the corner of Durston and Cottonwood roads, south of Gallatin High School and just west of Meadowlark.

“This MOU will allow the City to continue to develop plans for the project by identifying a building site,” the city commission agenda document states.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.