City responding to water main break near North Seventh Avenue in Bozeman By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 18, 2021 City crews were responding to a water main break near North Seventh Avenue in Bozeman on Monday afternoon. A water main break was reported near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Lamme Street sometime after 4 p.m. Monday. City spokesperson Melody Mileur said crews are responding to the area near Domino's Pizza, and some water is pooling on the ground. Police officers are there to help direct traffic. One lane of southbound traffic on Seventh is closed, Mileur said, and the city is asking drivers to avoid the entire area. Not much is known about the scope of the break yet, Mileur said, and the city does not yet know how many people are being affected or how long repairs might take. A manager at Domino's said at just after 4:30 p.m. that they are without water and were told it could be some time before it comes back on. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.