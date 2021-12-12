City preparing for next steps with Fowler extension project By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A planned expansion of Fowler Avenue, which has been in city plans for years, is inching toward reality.Though there are no concrete design plans yet, the city is laying the groundwork to extend Fowler Lane from Huffine Lane to West Oak Street.There is a long stretch of Fowler south of town, extending toward Hyalite Canyon, and a large gap between Stucky Road and West Garfield Street, where Fowler starts up again. From there, it shoots up along Bozeman Pond Park to West Babcock Street, where it dead ends into a pedestrian path. It starts again a short while later just south of Durston Road as a dead-end residential street before stopping again.At West Oak Street, a roundabout’s southern prong sits unfinished, while the northern end extends north toward Interstate 90, this time with the name Davis Lane instead of Fowler Avenue.City Transportation Engineer Taylor Lonsdale said Friday that extending the road so there is connection all the way through the city north to south is essential.“That corridor is a key north-south corridor that has been missing the connection of a full street through there … it connects people with key destinations in our community,” Lonsdale said, pointing to the Bozeman Gateway shopping center and the under-construction Billings Clinic, which both sit along the road.Lonsdale said he doesn’t know why the road wasn’t connected earlier but that it has been identified in transportation master plans over the years.Without a connected road, Lonsdale noted people are driving on local streets like Michael Grove Avenue or North Yellowstone Avenue. The city is intending to build Fowler out to an arterial-level street that would reduce traffic on local streets, Lonsdale said. There are still some uncertainties, most significant is securing right of way for the entire length, something Lonsdale said is still being worked on.The city is contracting with Sanderson Stewart for design, Lonsdale said.There is no firm construction timeline, Lonsdale said, as it depends on things like right of way acquisition, which the city is planning to work on in the next fiscal year.Realistically, Lonsdale said the earliest construction could begin is likely spring or summer of 2023.The city is also planning to hold town halls and other outreach events with residents through this winter and spring, including by using an online platform called Engage Bozeman.The platform will be a place for people to submit comments. The city is looking for input on things like the multi-modal transportation infrastructure for the road and how many lanes it should be, Lonsdale said.The city is also planning to use the Engage Bozeman platform to update residents as construction gets underway.“It really is an important enough connection for our transportation network that we need to do it, but we definitely want to work with the community in terms of what it looks like when it’s done,” Lonsdale said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Taylor Lonsdale Highway Transports Right Of Way Lane Street Transportation City Road Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 