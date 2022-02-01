Some might remember the Boaty McBoatface incident — when British residents in 2016 overwhelmed an online poll to vote for calling a new research ship the nonsense name.
Now, Bozeman residents are getting their turn to name a public facility.
The city announced a competition to name a handful of new parks in the Blackwood Groves subdivision, though a set of guidelines will probably help avoid a McParkFace situation.
Addi Jadin, Bozeman’s parks planning and development manager, said Tuesday that the city was getting ready to launch the “Engage Bozeman” platform about the same time the Blackwood Groves subdivision developers were beginning to think about what to name the parks they are soon going to build.
To Jadin, opening up the naming to Bozeman residents was a no-brainer.
“I just thought ‘Oh, this would be really fun,’ and the timing was right to use that development,” Jadin said.
The city requires park names meet at least one of a handful of themes, including a name related to a historical figure, place or event; an individual or group that has performed some sort of civic or public service; or a name based on nearby subdivisions, streets, schools, natural features or some sort of neighborhood or geographic identification.
More details about the competition can be found on the engage.bozeman.net site. The competition closes on Monday at 5 p.m.
On the site, dozens of ideas have already been submitted, including some from Morning Star Elementary School students. Jadin said the city is working with the school’s health enhancement teacher, Susan Atkinson.
Five Morning Star students suggested naming a park after their elementary school. One second-grader suggested a park be called “Planet Mars,” and another suggested the name “Clifford Park.”
One Sacajawea Middle School sixth grade math class used the subdivision’s proximity to three educational institutions — their own school, Morning Star and Montana State University — and suggested the name “Pythagorean Park.”
People can register on the Engage Bozeman site to submit names or “like” names that have already been submitted.
After the contest closes, Jadin said city staff will narrow down the list of names to those that fall within the city’s park naming guidelines, and work with the developers to choose the finalists.
The subdivision is planning to have 16 park parcels, Jadin said, and they expect to pick names for five or six of them.
The 120-acre Blackwood Groves subdivision received preliminary plat approval from city commissioners last year.
The development is planning to include a mix of residential units and commercial space, with 127 single-household lots, 22 townhouse/rowhouse lots, 14 multi-household lots, three commercial lots and eight open space lots in addition to the 16 park lots.
Jadin said the development’s three larger planned parks will be connected by linear parks with trails. The developers are planning to put recreation equipment, like a bike pump track for kids, along the trail.
“It’s kind of a neat idea, I think, to get people really moving,” Jadin said. “They want to make sure there was a park-like facility right outside everyone’s door.”
Developer Grant Syth with Bridger Builders said the park system was a key component of their entire master plan.
Construction on some of the parks is planned to start this summer, Syth said.
Syth is hoping the naming contest will give residents a sense of ownership in the parks.
“We really wanted the parks to serve as a gathering place and a community asset,” Syth said. “Since these are going to be community asset’s and built for the community, that’s why we wanted to get the community’s input.”