City officials began the roll out this week of a plan to increase road safety in Bozeman.
The four-point plan includes physical road changes and policy shifts to back those up, increased enforcement and education efforts. Nick Ross, the city’s transportation and engineering director, said the plan was put together with a focus on what steps they were able to do in the near-term.
This follows the death of Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton earlier this month.
Fulton was cycling to work when he was struck by a car at the intersection of Oak Street and North 15th Avenue on Oct. 4. He later died at a Billings hospital. The driver was cited for careless driving resulting in death or serious injury of another person.
Another cyclist, Richard Evers, died in late September after colliding with a car on Huffine Lane.
A group of Bozeman residents showed up to a recent city commission meeting and urged the city to take action to increase safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
The first point, physical changes to the roads, will focus primarily on an increased focus on roundabouts for new intersection designs, Ross said, and also include increasing funding for standalone bike and pedestrian projects.
“We truly do believe our best hopes for improved street safety do lie with physical changes to our streets,” Ross said.
Roundabouts, Ross said, take away the chance for 90-degree, T-bone style crashes that can more easily happen at four-way intersections. Ross noted they require more right-of-way space and won’t be possible everywhere.
On the policy point, Ross said the city will be looking at resetting speed limits throughout the city and emphasizing road safety in the under-revision unified development code.
“The best way we can ensure safe streets is to design them in a manner that induces people to operate on them to use them as we intend,” Ross said.
Ross said that concept is called “self-enforcing streets,” which emphasizes physical changes over enforcement or education campaigns.
“Even the most educated drivers, walkers and bikers, sometimes they will make mistakes,” Ross said.
“If we can better design and build our streets in a way that can reduce some of the severity of those mistakes or behavior, it really stands to improve (road safety).”
The city is planning some education efforts around road safety, though Ross noted at a Transportation Board meeting on Wednesday that often those needing the most education are the hardest to reach.
For enforcement, Bozeman Police Department Chief Jim Veltkamp said they are working with officers to have them increase enforcement in high-crash areas when they have the ability to.
Veltkamp said the department is already stretched thin with an ever-growing city and ever-increasing workload. Each patrol team has a day every other week where they are not assigned to go out on calls that are typically used for training or focused enforcement.
Those days will be used for traffic safety enforcement in the future, Veltkamp said.
One of their goals is to increase the visibility of traffic enforcement, Vlektmap said.
“The goal is always changing people’s behavior,” Veltkamp said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.