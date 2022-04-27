Bozeman will mark historic preservation month in May with lectures, tours and awards for preservation work.
The city has celebrated historic preservation before, city preservation officer Sarah Rosenberg said, but took a hiatus due to COVID-19. The Historic Preservation Advisory Board decided to mark the occasion again this year, Rosenberg said, with a focus on telling the story of Bozeman.
Historic preservation is a growing concern for some Bozeman residents of late, as development projects get underway near historic neighborhoods in the downtown area, including the planned demolition of the old Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on West Lamme Street.
Rosenberg said they are hoping to bring focus to what the city is doing to promote historic preservation.
“My hope is that we can get excitement and education and awareness around preservation,” Rosenberg said. “It’s springing into a new movement with preservation, which often is neglected.”
The city is taking nominations for historic preservation awards until Saturday at engage.bozeman.net, in categories like adaptive reuse, preservation stewardships and restoration and rehabilitation.
There are other events planned throughout the month, including a lecture about adaptive reuse with University of Washington professor Kathryn Rogers Merlino and a tour of the northeast neighborhood.
Rosenberg said the awards ceremony planned for May 25 is the “big event.”
“We give the opportunity to those who won to tell a little bit more about their project or their story or how it all relates to celebrating Bozeman’s history and sense of place,’’ Rosenberg said.
The Gallatin History Museum is also holding an event May 11 with the Historic Preservation Advisory Board to give people a chance to meet the board and look around the museum.
