The city of Bozeman next week will consider doling out $2.1 million in grants to nonprofits, with more than three-quarters expected to go toward housing, medical and basic needs, and behavioral health services providers and programs.
If approved, the money from Montana’s reimbursement program from the Coronavirus Relief Fund will go to 48 different grantees. The allocation will use up all the money that was made available to the city.
Bozeman’s city commission at a Tuesday meeting will talk about and make a decision on the grants.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said in a news release on Thursday that the city’s residents are still hurting from the coronavirus pandemic. He said it’s critical to get money to those needing it most.
“Our choice as a city is to get support directly to those folks most impacted by intentionally and strategically getting money to our nonprofits,” Mihelich said.
Anna Rosenberry, assistant city manager, said the money will go a long way for things like new behavioral health emergency rooms, help for those experiencing housing challenges and support for affordable housing projects.
In November, the commission approved a resolution that allowed the city to give the grants to nonprofits.
The city began accepting applications in December.
The applicants were reviewed primarily on how their services impacted Bozeman residents.
If approved as is, the city will give $649,167 to housing and $647,132 to behavioral health services. Nonprofits that deal with medical care and basic needs will get $360,532. The remaining $488,786 would go toward nonprofits that deal with recreation, education, cultural and environmental issues.
Once approved, the city will draft grant agreements with the organizations.
Applicants will be required to adhere to the city’s non-discrimination code, acknowledge equal pay requirements, and follow local, state and federal COVID-19 health rules. Nonprofits will also be required to report back to the city on how the money has been used.
