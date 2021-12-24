City of Bozeman signs onto opioid lawsuit settlement By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Money may be coming Bozeman’s way in the near future after city commissioners voted this week to sign onto settlements with an opioid manufacturer and distributors.The settlement was negotiated by the state attorney general’s office and is part of the nationwide opioid settlement against three opioid distributors and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.Local governments were able to decide whether to sign onto the settlement, or could enter into their own litigation on the matter. Local governments have until Jan. 2 to decide whether to sign onto the settlements, which total $26 billion. Other counties and cities in Montana are also considering the settlement. Gallatin County also discussed the settlement, according to spokesperson Whitney Bermes, but declined to comment further on Wednesday.As part of the settlement, the city is able to receive funds to use to address the opioid crisis locally. But, there are some caveats and the amount of money that could come to Bozeman and the state is still unclear.“There is also no way to know when the City will receive money because the settlements may not even be finalized if there is insufficient participation in the settlement by local governments,” city spokesperson Melody Mileur said in an email.”The amount of money that will be disbursed to Montana and then divided among local governments is dependent on how many cities and counties sign on to the settlements.”According to the attorney general’s office, the state could receive up to $75 million from the settlement. Under the agreement, 15% of the money the state receives will go to the local government fund, 70% will go to the Montana Abatement Trust to be distributed to state, regional and local remediation efforts and the remaining 15% will go to another state fund.According to city commission documents, Bozeman’s share of the local government fund would be roughly 2.02%, and the Gallatin City-County Health Department will likely lead the use of the settlement funds.The money is earmarked for things like evidence-based strategies, programming and services for opioid abuse or misuse, to treat opioid-related disorders and to “mitigate other harms from overprescribing opioids, including the misuse or abuse of Fentanyl,” according to the city.The funds will be distributed over the next couple of years, according to the attorney general’s office, with the first payment slated for April 2022.If the settlement is finalized, Mileur said the city can expect payments coming in for as long as 18 years, Mileur said.Alex Miller contributed reporting to this story. 