City of Bozeman rescinds drought declaration as summer heat gives way to snow By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A runner jogs past a snow-covered van along Kagy Boulevard on Oct. 11, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With a few inches of snow on the ground and some flurries still falling, Bozeman rescinded its drought declaration Tuesday afternoon.Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich moved the city out of its stage one drought declaration, citing recent rain and snowfall and better water supply conditions. Bozeman city commissioners voted to declare a drought in July, as dry and hot summer weather set in across southwest Montana and the western United States.City Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said Tuesday that once October starts, the city’s drought tool changes its metrics to account for cooler weather. The drought tool takes into account factors like snowpack, water levels at Hyalite Reservoir and stream flows. Ahlstrom said the city looks more closely at snowpack in the winter months than other metrics.“There are definitely still impacts across southwest Montana from the drought that we all experienced this summer, so because of that we’ll be running the tool more often throughout the winter to try to get a good feel for any big changes,” Ahlstrom said. “We really do want to be on top of that so we can be proactive.”The city has four different drought stages that come with escalating surcharge rates on water and restrictions on water use, starting with a suggestion to reduce use in stage 1 and moving to restrictions on days and times residents can water their lawns in stage 2. According to the city’s news release, those surcharge rates will show up on bills residents receive this month, as they are for usage from September.Commissioners voted to put the city in a stage two drought in July. Mihelich moved the city from a stage two drought down to stage one in late August.Over the course of the drought declaration this year, water use across the city dropped by over 20%.Mihelich said in a news release Tuesday that the reduced water demand helped the city’s water supply, but noted that next year could bring more of the same.“I urge folks to remember that these behaviors may be necessary next year as well,” Mihelich said. “Consider doing your part now and prepare to conserve next summer.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags City Bozeman Meteorology Hydrography Declaration Jeff Mihelich Resident Stage Commissioner Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. 