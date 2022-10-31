Let the news come to you

The Story Mansion on South Willson Avenue is sporting a fresh coat of paint.

The city hired contractors from to repaint the outside of the building from July to October. The project cost $169,000, up significantly from the original projected cost of $75,000. According to a city press release, inflation in material and labor costs caused the price to rise.

Jamie Saitta, the city’s recreation manager, said in the press release that the painting project will help protect the building’s siding, which could have acquired significant repairs in the future.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

