The Story Mansion on South Willson Avenue is sporting a fresh coat of paint.
The city hired contractors from to repaint the outside of the building from July to October. The project cost $169,000, up significantly from the original projected cost of $75,000. According to a city press release, inflation in material and labor costs caused the price to rise.
Jamie Saitta, the city’s recreation manager, said in the press release that the painting project will help protect the building’s siding, which could have acquired significant repairs in the future.
‘“The Story Mansion was in dire need of this painting project,” Saitta said in the release.
The Friends of the Story Mansion raised $3,000 for the repairs and acquired another $3,000 grant to help the project.
The mansion was built for the Bozeman-famous Story family, and later housed a fraternity for decades. The city purchased it in 2003, and it is used for events and party rentals.
The city has renovation and restoration projects planned for the building in the future depending on funding availability, according to the release.
Felix Spinelli, with the Friends of the Story Mansion, said those plans include work to the second and third floors, both of which are closed to the public, and the carriage house on the edge of the property.
Spinelli was speaking on Monday afternoon from the Story Mansion, where he was helping get ready for a trick-or-treating event planned for later in the evening. He said the Friends group wants to be a partner with the city on the future of the building.
Spinelli said they see a lot of potential for the building.
“It’s such an icon for Bozeman,” Spinelli said. “It’s a historic building (with) tremendous potential as a community center and further use… everyone loves it and yet we’re finding it difficult to really find that niche in our community for the mansion to be fully functional and fully vibrant.”
