As spring sets in, litter and waste — both dog and human — that lay hidden beneath snow for much of the winter in Bozeman is piling up.
For the 34th year, the city is holding a cleanup week to address the issue. The week will kick off this Saturday, April 23. Bozeman Sustainability Program Specialist Ali Chipouras said Monday that in the past they’ve had hundreds of people volunteer.
“It’s just the time of year that we start to see litter and dog waste surface after all the snow melts,” Chipouras said. “It’s a great opportunity to get out and build community and clean things up.”
Residents interested in participating can choose an area to clean, but the city also has a map of suggested cleanup spots at bozeman.net/cleanup, which includes some city parks and places like West Oak Street between Rouse and North 7th avenues, East Main Street between I-90 and Broadway Avenue and the Gallagator Trail, among others.
Other spots the city suggests include drainage ditches, creeksides and alleyways. Groups can sign up on the city’s website.
“It’s really any area within city limits,” Chipouras said. “People can just go and clean up whatever area they would like, whenever they want.”
The city also provides kits that include gloves, vests and bags for recycling and trash, Chipouras. People can leave the bags included in the kits for city crews to collect.
The cleanup week kicks off on April 23 to align with Earth Day. City staff will be at the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival this Saturday at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture to hand out cleanup kits.
There are other events planned as part of Gallatin Valley Earth Day, including a documentary screening, speaker events and a fun run. An Earth Day celebration is planned for this Friday, April 22, with speakers Dr. Shane Doyle and Todd Wilkinson.