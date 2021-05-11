The city of Bozeman is collecting data about how race, ethnicity, gender and other identities impact the lives of area residents.
Bozeman opened an online survey earlier this month that will help form the city’s equity indicators, which are “specific and trackable measurements” that show how outcomes or experiences vary between people in the area with different identities or characteristics. The project aims to measure equity and access to resources in Bozeman, according to a city news release.
The equity indicators will help shape how the city “can address gaps in services and access to resources in the community,” according to the release.
“This is a really essential step to define and quantify what equity looks like in our community,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said in the release.
The short survey asks people to rate the level of need for issues like housing, transportation and education, among others. The survey also asks for demographic information, including race and gender identity.
The demographic information is “essential in understanding how people’s identity and life circumstances relate to their needs and perceptions around equity in the Bozeman area,” the release reads.
Melody Mileur, a spokesperson for the city, said in an email that the questions were tailored to issues impacting Bozeman.
There are also questions that allow for open-ended responses, Mileur noted.
The survey will help shape the equity indicators, which will be tracked over time using regular data collection, Mileur said. Future surveys may be used as part of that data collection.
Mileur said the city doesn’t have a specific number of responses it is hoping for, but it is prioritizing reaching a broad and diverse group of people. The city is working with organizations in Bozeman to work “beyond our typical communications channels,” Mileur said.
Local and national data will also help form the equity indicators, according to the city news release, as will a virtual public meeting on May 26 that will focus on issues people feel impact “their ability to thrive in the Bozeman area,” Mileur said.
Focus groups with local organizations and interviews with people are also being used to form the indicators, according to the news release.
The indicators will be available to the public, according to the release. The city is planning a meeting in June to share the indicators, Mileur said.
