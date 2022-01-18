Expecting and adoptive parents who work for the city of Bozeman now have access to weeks of paid parental leave under a new policy.
The city is now offering eight weeks of paid leave to employees after a birth or adoption, city manager Jeff Mihelich announced in a news release Tuesday.
Either parent will be eligible for the policy, according to the release, and employees will have to have been with the city for at least 180 days to qualify. Previously, the city had paid leave options, but no formal parental paid leave.
“We know that people unfortunately have to make a decision sometimes to either have children or adopt a child, or stay employed, and we don’t want people to have to do that,” Mihelich said Tuesday.
Mihelich said the policy is partially aimed at helping to recruit and retain employees. The city has struggled with filling positions and maintaining a full staff in recent months, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to roil the city’s job and housing market.
Mihelich told the Chronicle in December that the city has averaged a vacancy rate of about 12% in the past year though the number fluctuates between departments and over time.
The city has also considered things like retention payments to employees and signing payments for new hires, Mihelich said in December. The city is also offering fully remote options for some positions.
Mihelich said he thinks the parents leave policy will help the city retain employees and save money over time.
“We think it actually saves the city money rather than loses us money,” Mihelich said.
The policy was also identified as a priority in Bozeman’s inclusive city work, which began in 2020 and is looking at a range of city policies from an equity and inclusion focus.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said Tuesday that the city should lead by example.
“I think we talk a lot about how we value employees, but actions speak louder than words, so I think offering this paid parental leave is one way that we are able to show support for employees,” Andrus said.
