Bozeman finalized an agreement to work with other local governments in the state on pushing NorthWestern Energy for more renewable energy sources.
Helena, Missoula city and county and Bozeman are going in together to hire a consultant to help them develop a green tariff program with the utility, which would allow customers to pay a special rate to get their energy sourced from renewables. Similar programs exist in other states, but a green tariff in Montana still needs to be developed and requires approval from the Public Service Commission.
Bozeman sustainability program manager Natalie Meyer said during a city commission meeting Tuesday that the four local governments are looking to hire a consultant to advocate for their priorities for a green tariff program. The collaboration helps close a “funding gap,” Meyer said.
“The common thread between the four local governments is that we have all committed to 100% net clean energy by 2030,” Meyer said. “That means we have common ground in this same sense of urgency to achieve this goal for our communities.”
Establishing a green tariff is a key part of Bozeman’s climate plan, which was passed in late December and lays out goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2025, establish 100% net clean electricity by 2030 and to achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2050.
NorthWestern Energy is obligated to explore establishing a green tariff as a part of a 2019 settlement with Walmart, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Consumer Counsel.
Bozeman and other local governments have already been involved in a green power stakeholder advisory committee as part of the settlement, Meyer said, and trust that the utility is operating in good faith
“I believe that there is a commitment and intention to follow through,” Meyer said.
The consultant agreement includes developing rates and doing an economic and environmental analysis on a green tariff program, Meyer said. The other part, expected to take place in 2022 or 2023, would involve helping represent the local governments in front of the Public Service Commission during its decision-making process.
“Our priorities are to maximize the development of new renewable energy in Montana and to make it accessible and attractive to as many NorthWestern Energy customers as possible,” Meyer said.
The city of Missoula approved the agreement Monday, Meyer said, and elected officials in Missoula County and Helena are scheduled to consider it in the coming days.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she is pleased this is the first big action the commission is taking since the climate plan passed late last year.
“We are taking a bold step here,” Andrus said. “I think we are taking a leadership role here and we are showing that through our commitment to work with other communities but also … by committing to expend the dollars needed to get this job done.”
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.