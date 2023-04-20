Montana State University President Waded Cruzado and Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus don fire helmets during a groundbreaking ceremony for Bozeman’s future fire station on the MSU campus on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Golden shovels at groundbreakings and giant scissors at ribbon cuttings act like bookends to large projects in Bozeman, Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
That analogy held true at a groundbreaking for the relocation of Bozeman Fire Station No. 2 on Thursday.
Each golden shovel held by a city and Montana State University official that was driven into a fresh pile of earth signaled the beginning of the end of a journey that began in 2017 to move the station.
The new station will be built next door to the MSU Police Department near South Seventh Avenue and Kagy Boulevard.
Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said the idea to move the station from South 19th Avenue was spurred by updates to a fire protection master plan in 2017.
That plan noted a new location needed to be considered for the fire station “for better service delivery over the next 50 years,” Waldo said.
The original Fire Station No. 2 was opened nearly five decades ago. Firefighters have dealt with cramped conditions in the station for years, like only having one toilet in the facility.
The road to construct the new 13,500 square foot facility had a few hurdles. One was the need for tax money to pay for relocation. Voters approved a $6.7 million bond to move the station in 2021.
Then came ironing out the details of a lease agreement between the city and university. That step was made in October when the Bozeman City Commission signed a 20-year lease with MSU.
That lease requires an annual payment of $53,840, and has an option to automatically renew every 10 years for the next three decades.
“The next 14 months are going to be fantastic to watch the station come alive,” Waldo said.
President Waded Cruzado said that the university was happy to support the relocation, calling it a strategic move for the city that would bring faster responses to emergencies in nearby neighborhoods and on campus.
She said that the lease agreement was not the first time the Bozeman Fire Department and the university had worked together. The city and MSU signed an agreement in 1984 that helped expand the staffing at Fire Station No. 2 and to purchase a new ladder truck.
Andrus added that the groundbreaking highlighted both the construction of a new fire station and the strong relationship between the city and university.
“As the university enrollment grows, and the community grows, expanding to the south, relocating this fire station to campus is critical to the city’s overall strategic vision for a safe community,” Andrus said.
Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester both sent representatives to speak on their behalf and both applauded the efforts to build a new station.
Until the new station is built, the city will continue to use the original fire house. Jon Henderson, strategic services director for the City of Bozeman, said that the original facility will likely be put on the market once the new station is complete.
When that will happen could be a moving target. Henderson said that if everything goes right during construction, the new fire station will be open by July 2024.
