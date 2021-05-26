Bozeman is planning to whittle most of the city’s 40 citizen advisory boards — ranging the Planning Commission to the Cemetery Board — down to six general bodies.
The city has been looking to consolidate its bloated citizen advisory board system to improve the ability of residents to participate in city business. The city’s proposal is to create six general boards: Safe Community, Sustainability, Parks and Open Lands, Transportation, Community Development and Cultural Services. Several existing boards will remain independent.
“None of the boards are going away,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said. “All of the work of the boards are actually being consolidated to larger boards.”
During a presentation to the city commission Tuesday night, Mihelich said the goal is to make the advisory boards more efficient, transparent and modern.
“The best example I can think of right now is when we have development matters, residents, neighbors, stakeholders want to track a development from start to finish,” Mihelich said.
“Right now, they would have to go to separate meetings ... of the zoning board, the planning board, the historic board design review board.”
Consolidating those boards into one, Mihelich said, would centralize all the aspects of a development into one body.
The Safe Community Board would encompass the Police Commission, the Impact Advisory Fee Committee, the Building Board of Appeals and the Fire Board of Appeals.
The Sustainability Board would include much of the work of the Community Affordable Housing Advisory Board, the Economic Development Council, the Beautification Advisory Board and the Bozeman Climate Partners Working Group.
The Parks and Open Lands Board would take over much of the duties of the Cemetery Board, the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board, the Trails, Open Space and Parks Committee and the Bozeman Tree Advisory Board.
The Transportation Board would consolidate the work of the Bozeman Area Bicycle Advisory Board, the Parking Commission, the Transportation Coordinating Committee and the Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee.
The Community Development Board would include the work of the Bozeman Historic Preservation Advisory Board, the Bozeman Planning Board, the Zoning Commission and the Design Review Board.
The Cultural Services Board would merge part of the current duties of the Bozeman Beautification Advisory Board, the Library Board and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board.
The Board of Ethics, Inter-Neighborhood Council, the Audit Committee, the Downtown Urban Renewal District and Downtown Business Improvement District would remain distinct boards.
All the other urban renewal boards would be combined into one, Mihelich said.
As the clock ticked past 10 p.m. during the city commission meeting, Mayor Cyndy Andrus cut the work session on board consolidation short after Mihelich’s presentation, citing the late hour.
A discussion on the proposal is tentatively expected to be rescheduled for the June 22 meeting.
According to the proposal, ordinances and resolutions to make the changes could come before the commission as soon as August. If passed, the board positions will be advertised beginning in September, interviews will take place in October and appointments would take place in November.
The new boards would start meeting in December.
In addition to consolidating the boards, Mihelich said the city is also looking to revamp how the boards do their work, including limiting people to two, two-year staggered terms, firming up communication between boards and the city commission, doing more training and having boards create a two-year work plan based on the city’s strategic plan.
“That’s critically important so the boards aren’t off doing things that aren’t aligned with your goals,” Mihelich said.
