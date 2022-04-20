At the request of a developer, Bozeman is abandoning a portion of road near the railroad and Frontage Road in north Bozeman.
Red Wing Drive crosses the railroad tracks and meets Frontage Road just east of North 19th Avenue and extends east to North 7th Avenue. City commissioners voted this week to formally “abandon” Red Wing Drive, meaning the city will give up its easement for the road.
The move was requested by the developers of the North Park development, which is planned for about 160 acres in between the railroad, Frontage Road and Interstate 90. Developer Casey Tippins said they are building an industrial park and are starting construction on the first phase next month.
City Transportation Engineer Taylor Lonsdale said during a commission meeting Tuesday that doing away with the road will take away an un-signalized, at-grade rail crossing, as well as an access point to Frontage Road.
Commissioners agreed with city staff in supporting abandoning the road.
“The opportunity to move off of Frontage Road at a 60 mile-per-hour clip I believe and duck onto Red Wing Drive can post a safety hazard for the community, and eliminating that opportunity I think benefits community safety,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said.
City crews use Red Wing Drive to access utilities, Lonsdale said, but the developers are providing an interim access point while construction is underway, and then will provide permanent access.
The developer will be responsible for decommissioning the road, Lonsdale said Wednesday, and closing the access on Frontage Road. Once the road is closed for public use, Lonsdale said trains will stop having to sound their whistle before reaching the intersection.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said it was a move in the right direction.
“This piece of property … it's really wanted to be developed for a long time, and I think finally we’re able to see some light at the end of this tunnel,” Andrus said. “I think this helps us move this forward.”
