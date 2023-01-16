The city of Bozeman’s plan for road safety is based on an acknowledgment that no matter what, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians will make mistakes.
So, designing streets that slow traffic and reduce potential conflicts is key, said Bozeman’s Transportation and Engineering Director Nick Ross during a forum held at Montana State University last week.
Ross said Bozeman’s SAFE (streets are for everyone) plan, rolled out after two cyclists died in the city this fall, is centered on the Vision Zero traffic strategy, which started in Europe in the 1990s.
Vision Zero holds that drivers will sometimes make mistakes, Ross said, so roads should be designed to reduce severe and fatal crashes.
“We’re all human. Nobody is going to be perfect on the street in decision making at all times,” Ross said during a Friday forum held by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at MSU. “What we can do is work to design and operate our streets in a manner that those mistakes don’t turn into severe injuries or fatal crashes.”
Ross said the city put together data showing where the most crashes occurred, and it was no surprise to see they were concentrated on higher traffic and higher speed streets and at large intersections.
Higher speed crashes, Ross said, are also more likely to result in severe injury or a fatality.
A major component of Vision Zero, and the city’s strategy, is to create “self-enforcing streets” that would induce people to drive more safely. Ross said the city is rewriting its engineering design manual to bring down the speeds of vehicles on new or redesigned streets.
One example, Ross pointed to is the width of a lane. Going from a 12-foot lane — the highway standard — to a 10- or 11-foot lane is a small change, but will result in slower vehicles.
Another is intersection design, which Ross said will focus on roundabouts. Compared to a traditional four-way intersection, roundabouts have significantly fewer conflict points between vehicles and pedestrians.
A third component is separating pedestrian and bike lanes from vehicle lanes, which Ross noted the city is doing with projects planned for this year.
Ross said the city is looking at other policy changes, and are studying speed limits through the city to determine what changes could be made, including setting a default limit, making limits more consistent depending on the type of road, and instituting more slow zones, similar to school or park zones.
Ross said they are looking at speed limits through a more urban lens.
“In Bozeman, as we grow, as we very much become a more urban place, that should be managed with more urban logic,” Ross said.
Another component of the city’s strategy is increased enforcement of speed and high-crash intersections, but Ross noted the police department is stretched fairly thin and can’t spend too much time on traffic enforcement.
Funding is also a challenge, Ross said, as construction costs have risen in recent years. One intersection reconstruction can cost as much as $2 million, Ross said.
Several times during the forum, moderators said more questions were being sent in than they’d ever seen at their monthly forum in the past.
“This is something that affects all of us, because we drive, we bike or we walk,” said moderator Marjorie Smith.
