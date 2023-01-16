Let the news come to you

The city of Bozeman’s plan for road safety is based on an acknowledgment that no matter what, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians will make mistakes.

So, designing streets that slow traffic and reduce potential conflicts is key, said Bozeman’s Transportation and Engineering Director Nick Ross during a forum held at Montana State University last week.

Ross said Bozeman’s SAFE (streets are for everyone) plan, rolled out after two cyclists died in the city this fall, is centered on the Vision Zero traffic strategy, which started in Europe in the 1990s.


