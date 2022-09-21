The Gallatin County Courthouse building in downtown Bozeman could soon host a new parking garage.
City commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a memorandum of agreement with the county about building a parking garage on the parking lot behind the courthouse building on South Third Avenue between Main and Mendenhall streets.
County commissioners are slated to vote on the memorandum at their Oct. 4 meeting, County Administrator Jim Doar said Wednesday.
“This is a collaboration between the city and the county to see if that is feasible, so that would allow us to continue that work and set us in that direction,” Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said at the city commission meeting Tuesday.
Establishing the site for a second parking garage was on the city’s “to-do” list following the renewal of conversations this year about implementing paid parking in downtown Bozeman.
During conversations in the winter, several city commissioners said they would only move forward with considering paid parking if city staff addressed other issues: including establishing a site for a future second garage.
Mike Veselik, the city’s economic development program manager, said in an email that the city was looking at seven sites downtown, but narrowed it down to three publicly owned sites, including the library and the federal building.
Doar said the city and county also talked about the potential to use the lot just west on Mendenhall Street where the health department office is, but the existence of a few homes nearby to that building made the courthouse lot much easier.
Using their land for a parking garage has been on the county’s radar for a while, Doar said. Though exact details have not been worked out, Doar said he imagines the county will give the land to the city for free or for a very low cost.
Veselik said next steps include working on how to finance a garage through grants or other revenue sources. A timeline for the project is contingent on that, Veselik said. A cost estimate for a garage on the county site was done in November of 2021 and came out to an estimated $16.55 million.
The memorandum is not itself a guarantee that the garage will be built, Veselik said.
Initial designs are for a garage similar in size to the Bridger Parking Garage, with about 400 spots, Veselik said.
Part of the memorandum includes designating 75 spots for county use in the future garage and vouchers for people parking in the garage to do business at the county building.
“From our perspective, we’re trading parking for parking,” Doar said. “It’s a net benefit to the downtown, and people will still have access to conduct business at the county courthouse. We think it’s a win-win.”
