Parking Downtown Bozeman, Parking Garage
Cars are parked in the parking garage on Jan. 28 in downtown Bozeman.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Gallatin County Courthouse building in downtown Bozeman could soon host a new parking garage.

City commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a memorandum of agreement with the county about building a parking garage on the parking lot behind the courthouse building on South Third Avenue between Main and Mendenhall streets.

County commissioners are slated to vote on the memorandum at their Oct. 4 meeting, County Administrator Jim Doar said Wednesday.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

