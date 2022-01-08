City considering giving money to project at Wild Crumb building By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Jan 8, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The developer of project aiming to expand a building housing a popular bakery in northeast Bozeman is seeking public funding for the project.The Wildlands development is proposed around the site of the existing building that is home to Wild Crumb Bakery and Fink’s Delicatessen at East Peach Street and North Wallace Avenue. The developer is planning to extend the ground-floor commercial space and add residential units on the upper floors.The three-story addition would connect to the existing building along its north and east sides, according to the project document, and is planned to include an enclosed parking garage for the building tenants. Developer Eric Ladd with Outlaw Partners told the Chronicle in November that Wild Crumb and Fink’s will be able to remain in their spots despite the redevelopment.The developers are seeking just over $583,000 in tax increment financing money for the project through the North East Urban Renewal District.This money is commonly referred to as “TIF” funds. TIF funds aren’t an additional tax, but funnel increases in taxable value in a certain area away from their original destinations for reinvestment purposes.According to a city staff report about the funding request, the Wildlands project costs $20.8 million, and would create “significant new taxable value.”David Fine, economic development program manager for the city, said mixed-use redevelopments with ground-floor commercial space can be expensive and difficult to build. “It’s kind of a difficult construction environment in terms of adding on to the existing building,” Fine said in an interview Friday. “It is an expensive project, we expect that it will create a significant increase in taxable value for the district that would allow the district to invest in its intended purpose, which is remediating infrastructure deficiencies in the area.”The staff report for the project notes that the “development will demolish a ‘dilapidated abandoned building’ and three deteriorating decommissioned fuel tanks.”The North East Urban Renewal Board has thrown its support behind the funding request. The city commission is scheduled to consider it at the end of the month.Fine said the developer came to the city with the TIF request fairly far along in their planning, making it infeasible to add in any affordable housing units to the Wildlands project. The proposal is planned to include a legally binding agreement that the developers will include three housing units priced at 120% of area median income in a future project planned for the neighborhood.Speaking to the Chronicle in late December, Ladd said the TIF funds would help with removing some of the dilapidated buildings on the project site and with site infrastructure, like sidewalks.Ladd said having the opportunity for TIF funds available is helpful.“Otherwise it could be cost prohibitive to be able to do development in today's world in some of those neighborhoods, especially for infill projects,” Ladd said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Building Eric Ladd Building Industry Economics Commerce Finance Report David Fine Commission Money Staff Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Report: Snowpack in southwest Montana off to a good start following a dry fall 5 min ago City Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday 9 hrs ago Health Hospitals recruit international nurses to fill pandemic shortages 13 hrs ago News COVID-19 spreading fast through Gallatin County Jan 7, 2022 Education Bozeman high schools to return to mask requirement as cases surge Jan 7, 2022 News Justice Jim Rice announces reelection bid for state Supreme Court Jan 7, 2022 What to read next Environment Report: Snowpack in southwest Montana off to a good start following a dry fall City Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday Health Hospitals recruit international nurses to fill pandemic shortages News COVID-19 spreading fast through Gallatin County Education Bozeman high schools to return to mask requirement as cases surge News Justice Jim Rice announces reelection bid for state Supreme Court Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section People in business for Jan. 9, 2022 Posted: 5 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Canyon Gate development could benefit the city Posted: 5 minutes ago. Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday Posted: 3 p.m. Hospitals recruit international nurses to fill pandemic shortages Posted: Jan. 8, 2022 Letter to the editor: All we hear from Daines is blame, not solutions Posted: Jan. 8, 2022 Latest Local People in business for Jan. 9, 2022 5 min ago Montana State seniors help keep program on successful path 2 hrs ago Pool: The absence of Tommy Mellott changed the complexion of Montana State's national championship loss 3 hrs ago Welsch: Once again, Montana State painfully learns first-hand what it’ll take to match the NDSU ‘machine’ 3 hrs ago