During a lengthy city commission meeting Tuesday night, Bozeman city commissioners said they would support further restrictions on short-term rentals.

Commissioners were discussing short-term rentals as part of a work session, meaning they didn’t take a vote or make any final decisions, but several commissioners said they wanted to consider legislation to ban non-owner occupied short-term rentals or cap the number of permits.

City Manager Jeff Mihelich said city staff would draft legislation with a ban of those types of short-term rentals, called type three, noting that commissioners could make amendments to soften the language. Several city commissioners brought up the idea of sunsetting rentals that are non-owner occupied in a couple years.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

