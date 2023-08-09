During a lengthy city commission meeting Tuesday night, Bozeman city commissioners said they would support further restrictions on short-term rentals.
Commissioners were discussing short-term rentals as part of a work session, meaning they didn’t take a vote or make any final decisions, but several commissioners said they wanted to consider legislation to ban non-owner occupied short-term rentals or cap the number of permits.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said city staff would draft legislation with a ban of those types of short-term rentals, called type three, noting that commissioners could make amendments to soften the language. Several city commissioners brought up the idea of sunsetting rentals that are non-owner occupied in a couple years.
The city’s current regulations split short-term rentals into three groups: type one, where the owner is living in the unit during the rental; type two, where the owner is living in the unit but not while it is being rented — which also includes accessory dwelling units and duplex units, and type 3, which are non-owner occupied.
Commissioners also expressed interest in delineating between the types of type two short-term rentals, and several said they’d like to see increased enforcement of existing regulations on non-compliant short-term rentals.
City data shows that there are 568 short-term rentals in Bozeman — only 263 of which are registered. Though that only represents about 2.5% of the housing supply, city staff also shared data showing the number of short-term rentals in the Bozeman area, not exclusive to city limits, increased 89% since 2020.
“In a three-year period we’ve almost doubled the amount of (short-term rentals) in the marketplace,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said.
“I’m worried about the trajectory and what that means long term for our community and our ability to house the people.”
Cunningham said he would also be interested in voting on an ordinance to restrict type three short-term rentals from two newer zoning districts, B-2M, business community district mixed, and REMU, residential emphasis mixed-use zoning, both of which have become popular with developers.
Short-term rentals like Airbnbs or VRBOs have become a flashpoint in the debate about the city’s housing crisis, which has pushed some people out of the city entirely, and others from homes into campers and trailers parked on city streets.
At the same meeting, city commissioners were set to vote on an ordinance regulating how long people camping on city streets can stay in one spot and restricting where they can park, but ended up delaying the vote after the short-term rental conversation passed the four-hour mark.
City commissioners earlier this summer approved an ordinance to increase enforcement of the city’s existing short-term rental regulations, in part by requiring platforms like Airbnb to require hosts to include a city permit number with their listing.
The Bozeman Tenants Union has been campaigning in recent months to ban some types of short-term rentals, with the hope that they could then be turned into long-term rentals that local workers could live in.
Nakeisha Lyon, an associate planner with the city, said that most short-term rental owners convened for a focus group earlier this year did not support a program to subsidize converting their units to long-term rentals.
Erin George, the deputy director of community development, also noted that data collected by the city showed that short-term rentals have an average assessed value 48% higher than other housing units in Bozeman.
“If unable to be rented as short-term rentals, most would not become affordable housing given their higher values,” George said.
During their comments, several city commissioners were not supportive of an incentive program.
George also shared data showing that short-term rentals account for 43% of bed base, or number of lodging rooms in Bozeman, and occupancy rates of the units have increased from a yearly average of 57% to 68% in the last three years.
During public comment, which lasted over 90 minutes, dozens of people urged city commissioners to ban most types of short-term rentals. Lilly Durtka, with the tenants union, said during public comment that any impact to tourism would be negligible.
“The tourism community thrived before short-term rentals and it will continue to after,” Durtka said. “We need homes for the residents of Bozeman now. There will be no tourism industry when there are no workers left.”
Several people spoke during public comment to support short-term rentals, noting they can be good options for people in town for healthcare or traveling with larger families. A handful of short-term rental owners also spoke during public comment, many saying they are not large corporate owners.
Ted Cote, who owns a type three short-term rental property, said he thinks there are enough regulations around short-term rentals in Bozeman already that need to be enforced more strongly.
“Banning type three rentals would just basically create empty houses that are going to be used for vacation properties by the owners already,” Cote said.
