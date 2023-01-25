A majority of Bozeman city commissioners sided with downtown business owners to not support paid parking during a meeting this week.
Commissioners met on Tuesday to give direction to city staff on whether they want to proceed with implementing paid parking in downtown Bozeman.
The meeting was a work session, meaning they didn’t take a formal vote, but three of the five commissioners said they did not want the city to move forward with the proposal.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said after Tuesday’s meeting that there are no immediate next steps planned on downtown parking issues.
Three commissioners — Jennifer Madgic, I-Ho Pomeroy and Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham — said during a meeting Tuesday night about a proposed paid parking that now is not the time to implement that program.
“I just feel that we’re pushing it, we're stressing our downtown community,” Madgic said.
Two commissioners — Mayor Cyndy Andrus and Commissioner Christopher Coburn — said they would support charging for parking in downtown Bozeman.
Andrus said she can’t see a reason to wait on paid parking — noting that the city has charged drivers for it in the past and has been talking about re-implementing it for a while.
“I recognize that change is hard, and it's hard because of the unknowns. I’m empathic to the fear that revolves around change and unknown changes, but the status quo is not going to carry us forward,” Andrus said
Tuesday’s meeting came after a group of nine downtown property and business owners met this month to discuss alternative solutions to parking.
The group was convened after commissioners delayed a previous work session scheduled in October to solicit more input from downtown people.
The group produced a report for Tuesday’s meeting, where they argued that now is not the right time to implement paid parking and they’d rather explore other options, like a special improvement district, or SID — essentially a tax specific to downtown properties — to fund a second parking garage.
City staff are against the idea of an SID, said economic development program manager Mike Veselik. He said an SID is a one-time revenue source and would not give the city ongoing funds for parking.
“We’re going to be back having this same conversation in 6 months, a year, two years,” Veselik said.
A few downtown business owners, including Rocking R Bar owner Mike Hope and Armory Hotel developer Cory Lawrence, spoke during Tuesday's meeting.
“We have a parking problem, let's deliver the best solution that is the right size solution,” Lawrence said about the business group’s ideas.
Coburn said he thinks now is the time to flesh out a paid parking policy to take a vote on. Not moving forward, Coburn said, is akin to saying the commission is okay with how parking works right now.
Coburn said he doesn’t think downtown property owners are the only people who should be listened to in the discussion.
“I don’t think just because you own property or because you have financial interest in parking or that your opinions or your thoughts are more valuable than people who utilize a community asset,” Coburn said. “We need to take a step back and think about what's actually in the best interest of our entire community.”