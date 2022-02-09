A small parcel near downtown Bozeman will now be able to be developed with much higher density after city commissioners approved a zoning change this week.
About an acre with a house on it at the northeast corner of Lamme Street and North Third Avenue is now zoned B-3, downtown business district, a change from R-4, residential high density district. The zoning change matches the parcel with the zoning for the land on the other half of the block.
The B-3 zoning is the designation for the downtown areas, and is intended to be the most dense development area.
Though there is no project proposal in front of the city, Community Development Director Chris Saunders said B-3 zoning allows for about one more story in buildings and has a lower parking and parkland requirement than R-4.
A handful of neighbors commented against the rezoning, with many raising the concern that extending the B-3 zoning to the entire block would do away with any buffer between their neighborhood and downtown.
Some also expressed frustration that the zone change was being presented as “housekeeping,” since the change aligns with the future land use map.
The map was created as part of the new growth policy in 2020 and lays out what future uses the city would like to see for parcels of land.
Each designation in the future land use map has a series of associated zoning districts that are suggested for it.
According to the growth policy, land designated as urban neighborhoods in the map is associated with a number of residential zoning types, including R-4, or public lands and institutions.
Land designated as a traditional core is associated with the B-2M zoning district, which is a community business mixed district, and the B-3 and public lands and institutions zoning districts.
The West Lamme Street parcel is designated as “traditional core” in the map.
Resident Jerry DiMarco said it is an “exercise in frustration” during public comment.
“For affected residents, basically it’s too late,” DiMarco said. “The battle was lost two years ago.”
Several city commissioners cited the future land use map in their comments supporting the rezoning, though Mayor Cyndy Andrus did note that the land use changes laid out in the map were thought to be further in the future than is actually the case.
“I think what makes it even more difficult in these is that these changes are happening much quicker than most of us anticipated,” Andrus said. “I think it’s fair to say that these changes were anticipated but not at this pace.”
Commissioners narrowly approved the rezoning on a 3-2 vote. Commissioners I-Ho Pomeroy and Jennifer Madgic voted against it.
Madgic said she thinks the parcel could be zoned R-4 and coexist with the B-3 zoning to its east and that the residential neighborhood “deserves more of a transition.”
“In my mind the most appropriate use of this land is residential,” Madgic said. “We need more average residences in our downtown core.”