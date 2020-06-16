Bozeman commissioners gave initial approval for the annexation and rezoning of 120 acres south of town that’s poised for residential and commercial development.
The site is south of Alder Creek Drive and east of South 19th Avenue, adjacent to the Alder Creek neighborhood. The commission voted to amend the city’s growth policy last Monday to designate the land for residential and some commercial development.
The designation dictates that 70% of the site has to be used for residential buildings.
Developers of Blackwood Groves requested that the city annex the land into city limits so homeowners can access city water and other services. Rezoning was requested to align the site’s zoning to its growth policy designation.
Commissioners unanimously supported both requests 4-0. Commissioner Michael Wallner recused himself due to a conflict of interest.
Chris Saunders, community development manager, said during Monday’s meeting that a small clerical error was made in the paperwork commissioners voted on, so they’ll have to approve a corrected version at next week’s meeting, which will likely happen without further discussion.
City staff and the zoning commission recommended that the requests met standards for approval. Saunders said at last Monday’s meeting that it’s expected for Bozeman to grow in that direction.
Plans for developing the area have been met with backlash. Some neighbors and residents have argued the land should remain undeveloped. Others are opposed to the commercial buildings now allowed on the site.
Daniella McGuire, a neighbor, sent public comment to the commission saying that the added traffic accompanying a new subdivision would endanger children walking to school and that it could also harm wildlife in the area. She said developing commercial businesses on the site seems irresponsible given the economic recession.
“We purchased our home five years ago with the understanding that South Bozeman would remain a residential neighborhood,” McGuire said.
Saunders said that although the rezoning for high-density residential and some commercial development allows for a broad range of activity at the site, the policy includes limits that aren’t found in other types of districts. There will be caps on the size and number of commercial buildings, he said.
“We believe there are adequate safeguards to protect those existing (residents),” Saunders said.
Saunders said city staff compare a request for annexation against 10 city goals. He said the Blackwood Groves request meets eight of the 10, and that two were not applicable.
Saunders said this type of zoning and development should save agricultural land in the long run because more houses will be built on less land on a site that’s already adjacent to city limits.
“We actually are converting far less farmland than if the same number of homes were developed on individual wells and septic tanks,” Saunders said.
Grant Syth, of Bridger Builders, which plans to develop the site, said the goal of having residential and some commercial buildings is to provide services, like a day care or a coffee shop, within walking distance of residents for a more “cohesive and balanced community.”
“Doing anything on this parcel is no small responsibility, and one that we are taking with caution and respect,” Syth said.
The commission and city staff have yet to approve any specific plans for the Blackwood Groves development, and will have to vote on those before construction can begin.
Mayor Chris Mehl said that annexation is always a difficult decision, but it makes sense for this project.
“It’s a good thing to annex when appropriate and I do think this meets our standards,” Mehl said.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.